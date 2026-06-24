Michael T. van der Veen Provides National Legal Insight to Newsweek on Potential Early Release for Sean Combs

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin is pleased to announce that founding partner Michael T. van der Veen recently shared his legal analysis with Newsweek regarding the projected release date of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the federal prison programs that could significantly shorten his time in custody.

The article examines how Combs' projected release date, currently set for February 2028, could move substantially earlier through participation in the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), one of the few programs that allows eligible inmates to earn meaningful sentence reductions.

"Since the jury acquitted Diddy of the violent sex-trafficking and racketeering charges, RDAP is an option for him," van der Veen told Newsweek, noting that individuals convicted of violent or sexual-abuse offenses are generally ineligible for the program's early-release benefits.

Drawing on his extensive criminal defense experience, van der Veen explained how participation in RDAP can alter an inmate's release timeline.

"Through participation in RDAP, inmates can knock off up to 12 months from their sentence," he said.

Based on Combs' original projected release date in June 2028, van der Veen further noted that "he could be released as early as June 4, 2027" if he successfully completes the program and avoids disciplinary issues while incarcerated.

The Newsweek article also included commentary from victims' rights attorney Shari Karney, who suggested that Combs' access to experienced legal counsel and prison resources could improve his chances of obtaining available sentence-reduction opportunities.

The discussion highlights the often-overlooked role that federal prison programming, inmate conduct, and Bureau of Prisons policies can play in determining how much time an individual ultimately serves after sentencing.

"As many people are surprised to learn, the sentence imposed by a court is not always the same as the amount of time ultimately spent in custody," said van der Veen. "Federal prison programs, good conduct credits, and administrative decisions can all impact an inmate's release date. Understanding those mechanisms is important when evaluating any high-profile federal case."

A nationally recognized trial attorney, Michael T. van der Veen is regularly sought by major media outlets for commentary on criminal law, federal sentencing, constitutional issues, and high-profile criminal proceedings. His legal analysis helps audiences understand the practical realities of the criminal justice system and the factors that influence outcomes long after a verdict is reached.

van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin is known for its aggressive representation of clients facing serious criminal allegations in state and federal courts. The firm's attorneys handle complex criminal defense matters, appeals, civil litigation, and constitutional law cases throughout Pennsylvania and across the United States.

About van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin

van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin is a nationally recognized law firm based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The firm provides representation in Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, Civil Rights, Commercial Business Litigation, Family Law, Employment Law and Trusts & Estates. Led by founding partner Michael T. van der Veen, the firm is known for its trial experience, strategic advocacy, and commitment to protecting clients' rights in high-stakes legal matters.

To contact van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.mtvlaw.com.

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