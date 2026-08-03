Month-long celebration invites customers of all skill levels to unplug, create, and connect through hands-on experiences while discovering new fine art items at significant discounts

Every week in August, customers can participate in free in-store events, product demonstrations, and open classroom workshops designed to inspire creativity and build connection.

An expanded fine art assortment will roll out throughout August online and in stores, including hundreds of new products across paint, markers, pencils, paper and professional artist accessories.

Customers can enjoy significant savings and thousands of BOGO offers on fine art essentials throughout the month.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers embrace hands-on creativity to unplug, learn, and connect, Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration by declaring August Fine Art Month and transforming its stores and digital channels into the ultimate destination for artists. Throughout the month, both experienced fine artists and aspiring creators can discover free events in all stores, an expanded assortment of premium fine art supplies rolling out online and in stores, and exceptional savings on thousands of products from leading fine art brands.

Michaels® Declares August Fine Art Month with In-Store Events, New Premium Products, and Exceptional Savings

"More people are rediscovering the joy of creating with their hands and are looking for opportunities to connect with others through shared experiences," said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchant Officer at Michaels. "Fine Art Month is about bringing the artistic community together to celebrate their craft, while making it easier than ever to access affordable premium supplies, elevated inspiration and the top-tier brands creators can rely on."

A Month of Creativity and Community

Throughout August, customers can participate in free in-store and online programming to test out new products, work on creative projects, and explore leading fine art brands through:

Open Classroom Sessions (Every Tuesday & Wednesday from 6-8pm): Offered for the first time ever, these free drop-in sessions invite customers to bring their own project or start fresh while experimenting with new materials, learn special techniques and receive inspiration from Michaels Team Members and leading brands including Staedtler, Golden, Koi, Liquitex, Micron, and Ohuhu.

Offered for the first time ever, these free drop-in sessions invite customers to bring their own project or start fresh while experimenting with new materials, learn special techniques and receive inspiration from Michaels Team Members and leading brands including Staedtler, Golden, Koi, Liquitex, Micron, and Ohuhu. Fine Art Events (Every Sunday from 1-3pm): Customers can participate in free guided art projects and watch live demonstrations featuring leading brands including Prismacolor, Liquitex, Winsor & Newton, and Faber-Castell.

Customers can participate in free guided art projects and watch live demonstrations featuring leading brands including Prismacolor, Liquitex, Winsor & Newton, and Faber-Castell. Live Online Classes (Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6pm CT): These free evening sessions are led by expert instructors and cover drawing, acrylics, watercolor, portraiture, and figure drawing. The series concludes with a special wrap-up event featuring a student showcase and live instructor feedback.

These free evening sessions are led by expert instructors and cover drawing, acrylics, watercolor, portraiture, and figure drawing. The series concludes with a special wrap-up event featuring a student showcase and live instructor feedback. Video Content: Creators can access an extensive library of new tutorials from top brands like Faber-Castell, Winsor & Newton, Liquitex, and Tombow, offering helpful guidance on working with exceptional quality art products.

Michaels' Expanded Premium Fine Arts Selection

Fine Art Month marks an expansion of Michaels' premium fine art assortment, with hundreds of new and exclusive products arriving online and in stores throughout August. Customers will discover the best brands and an unmatched selection designed to make it easy to explore, compare products, and find the right materials for every medium and skill level. Highlights include:

New Premium Paints & Tools: An expanded acrylic, watercolor, and oil paint assortment from trusted brands including Liquitex, Winsor & Newton, Gamblin, Holbein, and Koi, alongside the addition of Iwata airbrush machines.

An expanded acrylic, watercolor, and oil paint assortment from trusted brands including Liquitex, Winsor & Newton, Gamblin, Holbein, and Koi, alongside the addition of Iwata airbrush machines. More Drawing & Illustration Materials: New markers, colored pencils, and drawing supplies from Ohuhu, Faber-Castell, POSCA, and Staedtler, and expanded options in artist-grade surfaces including Arches, Canson Artist Series, and Strathmore.

Save Big on Fine Art Supplies

Throughout August, customers can take advantage of limited-time savings on fine art essentials, including deep discounts and thousands of BOGO offers across paint, brushes, canvas, markers, sketchbooks, paper pads and other artist favorites. Month-long promotions include Buy 2, Get 2 Free canvas offers and Buy One, Get One 50% Off sketchbooks and paper pads, making it the perfect time to stock up for creative projects. Educators can also stack these savings with Michaels' everyday 15% teacher discount, making it an ideal time to prep for back-to-school.

Additionally, customers can enter a social media giveaway on Michaels' Instagram from August 22-28 for a chance to win professional-grade fine art supplies, including premium brushes, paper pads, and more.

By combining inspiring experiences, classes, and new and exclusive products, Michaels is making Fine Art Month more than a sales event – it is a celebration of artists and creative communities while reinforcing Michaels as the leading destination for creativity and celebration across North America.

To learn more about Fine Art Month, upcoming events and featured promotions, visit Michaels.com.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies, Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

Media Contact

Kim Kornfeld

[email protected]

SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.