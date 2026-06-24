Michaels® Unveils 2026 Halloween Décor Collections Inspired by the Magic of Halloweens Past

As the ultimate one-stop Halloween shop, Michaels is also expanding offerings beyond décor to deliver everything needed to help customers celebrate cherished Halloween traditions—and inspire new ones—all season long. From new seasonal fabrics and handmade costume supplies from The Knit & Sew Shop to Halloween-themed balloons and entertaining essentials from The Party Shop, as well as new in-store personalization experiences like the DIY Banner Bar and Candy Bar, Michaels is giving customers even more ways to create, celebrate, and decorate—all at accessible prices.

"Halloween has always been about revisiting the traditions, stories and rituals that make the season feel magical year after year," said Stacey Shively, Chief Merchandising Officer at Michaels. "As consumers continue embracing analog living, we're seeing renewed interest in the nostalgic aesthetics of past generations. As the destination for creating and celebrating, we designed this year's assortment as a Halloween rewind—bringing together throwback décor, hands-on creativity and party essentials to help customers reimagine those classics for today's home."

Michaels' 2026 Halloween Décor Collections

Whether customers are looking to create a whimsical atmosphere or a moody gothic retreat, the 2026 collections offer a curated experience for every style:

Bound by Magic (available June 26): Inspired by the golden age of stage magic and fortune telling, this collection channels the mystery and spectacle of vintage carnival sideshows, magician's parlors and mystical curiosities. Deep navy and antique gold meet zodiac symbols, celestial motifs and tarot-inspired icons, transforming Halloween into a world of wonder and illusion that recalls the enchantment of a bygone era with a theatrical twist.

Inspired by the golden age of stage magic and fortune telling, this collection channels the mystery and spectacle of vintage carnival sideshows, magician's parlors and mystical curiosities. Deep navy and antique gold meet zodiac symbols, celestial motifs and tarot-inspired icons, transforming Halloween into a world of wonder and illusion that recalls the enchantment of a bygone era with a theatrical twist. Mischief & Magic (available June 26): Drawing from the colorful nostalgia of roller-rink culture, arcade hangouts and childhood Halloween celebrations of the late 90's, Mischief & Magic reimagines the season through disco ghosts, pastel pumpkins and candy-colored décor. Bright pinks, aquas and oranges create a playful, feel-good aesthetic that feels like Halloween through the lens of a retro dreamscape.

Drawing from the colorful nostalgia of roller-rink culture, arcade hangouts and childhood Halloween celebrations of the late 90's, Mischief & Magic reimagines the season through disco ghosts, pastel pumpkins and candy-colored décor. Bright pinks, aquas and oranges create a playful, feel-good aesthetic that feels like Halloween through the lens of a retro dreamscape. Vintage Spirits (available July 17): Rooted in the timeless charm of neighborhood Halloween parties and old-fashioned fairground fun, Vintage Spirits features retro black cats, nostalgic jack-o'-lanterns and vintage carnival games. Checkered patterns, hand-painted folk-art details and classic orange-and-black hues capture the nostalgic Americana spirit of small-town Halloween festivals and the pre-internet magic of Halloweens past.

Rooted in the timeless charm of neighborhood Halloween parties and old-fashioned fairground fun, Vintage Spirits features retro black cats, nostalgic jack-o'-lanterns and vintage carnival games. Checkered patterns, hand-painted folk-art details and classic orange-and-black hues capture the nostalgic Americana spirit of small-town Halloween festivals and the pre-internet magic of Halloweens past. Hallowed Halls (available July 17): Inspired by the moody sophistication of gothic libraries, candlelit spook-easies and storied old manors, this collection blends rich emerald hues, antique brass finishes and dramatic black accents. Absinthe-inspired artwork, haunted Victorian portraits and literary references nod to the turn-of-the-century fascination with spiritualism, séances and ghost stories shared long after midnight.

Inspired by the moody sophistication of gothic libraries, candlelit and storied old manors, this collection blends rich emerald hues, antique brass finishes and dramatic black accents. Absinthe-inspired artwork, haunted Victorian portraits and literary references nod to the turn-of-the-century fascination with spiritualism, séances and ghost stories shared long after midnight. Conjuring Nightfall (available July 17): Inspired by the beloved witchy stories and supernatural heroines of the late '90s and early 2000s, Conjuring Nightfall blends deep crimson hues, aged black finishes and mystical accents. Spellbooks, potion bottles, broomsticks, ravens and black cats bring to life the moody enchantment of coming-of-age witchy tales, where friendship, self-discovery and a touch of magic linger around every corner.

Inspired by the beloved witchy stories and supernatural heroines of the late '90s and early 2000s, Conjuring Nightfall blends deep crimson hues, aged black finishes and mystical accents. Spellbooks, potion bottles, broomsticks, ravens and black cats bring to life the moody enchantment of coming-of-age witchy tales, where friendship, self-discovery and a touch of magic linger around every corner. Enchanted Romance (available July 17): Inspired by the windswept estates, gothic romance novels and doomed love stories of the Victorian era, this richly layered collection offers a wildly original take on Halloween décor for those drawn to the haunting beauty of the tragic and the macabre. Blending crimson and black hues, heart-and-dagger motifs, dark florals and references to Romeo & Juliet, this collection transforms any space into a haunting world of star-crossed lovers and forbidden devotion that endures beyond the grave.

Customers can preview all six collections beginning today on Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. For additional seasonal inspiration, decorating ideas and Halloween trends, follow @michaelsstores on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

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Rebecca Talley

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.