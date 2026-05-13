With a 60% larger assortment and new exclusive customization bars in The Party Shop, Michaels offers unmatched scale, selection, and exceptional value for everything to celebrate anything

With nearly 600 new products being added throughout 2026, the expanded selection offers an unmatched variety of licensed themes, piñatas, balloons, and DIY décor at an incredible value for every occasion.

Michaels continues to transform the in-store experience with the introduction of customization bars — Favors, Candy, and DIY Banners — rolling out across North America starting in May.

To amplify savings ahead of summer celebrations, Michaels has lowered prices on hundreds of party essentials in the U.S., complemented by new "5 for $5" Signature Stripe Packaging now available in all stores.

IRVING, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with a significant expansion of The Party Shop at Michaels, making it easier than ever for customers to plan effortless events with an assortment that spans from everyday essentials to the extraordinary. By broadening selection by 60%, expanding into new categories like piñatas, and introducing exclusive customization bars, Michaels is doubling down on its commitment to being your one-stop for every celebration.

Scaling Celebrations: From Essentials to Extraordinary

Michaels® Doubles Down on Leadership as North America’s Celebration Destination with Unrivaled Party Assortment and Amplified In-Store Experiences

In the past year, Michaels has grown its assortment to over 4,500 party supplies and balloons across 60+ themes. Now, Michaels is scaling up its dedicated in-store party assortment by 60% and introducing nearly 600 new products throughout 2026. The updated lineup includes:

Brand-New Piñata Category: A new category for Michaels, featuring a wide range of designs from sports themes to classic smiley faces and trend-forward styles, complemented by a variety of bagged candy fillers.

A new category for Michaels, featuring a wide range of designs from sports themes to classic smiley faces and trend-forward styles, complemented by a variety of bagged candy fillers. Licensed Essentials: Expanded options of licensed kids' party supplies featuring fan-favorite characters like Bluey, Hello Kitty, Stitch, and more across paperware, balloons, and décor, making it easier for parents to bring their children's favorite themes to life.

Expanded options of licensed kids' party supplies featuring fan-favorite characters like Bluey, Hello Kitty, Stitch, and more across paperware, balloons, and décor, making it easier for parents to bring their children's favorite themes to life. Year-Round Entertaining: High-quality, elevated drinkware, flatware, and serveware collections to create cohesive, creative tablescapes for every occasion.

New In-Store Experiences: Customization Bars

Beginning this month across North America, Michaels is rolling out exclusive DIY bars that invite shoppers to personalize their celebrations in real-time — an experience available only at Michaels:

The Favor Bar: Designed to make gifting effortless for all ages, the Favor Bar allows customers to mix and match trend-forward items to build custom party favors. Customers will find beauty treats like face masks and lip balm, bachelorette-ready gift sets, playful items like glitter drink mixes and playing cards, and more.

Designed to make gifting effortless for all ages, the Favor Bar allows customers to mix and match trend-forward items to build custom party favors. Customers will find beauty treats like face masks and lip balm, bachelorette-ready gift sets, playful items like glitter drink mixes and playing cards, and more. The Candy Bar: Ideal for designing a picture-perfect dessert display or custom favor bags, the Candy Bar offers a wide assortment of colorful sweets like gummy bears, jelly beans, gumballs, and more.

Ideal for designing a picture-perfect dessert display or custom favor bags, the Candy Bar offers a wide assortment of colorful sweets like gummy bears, jelly beans, gumballs, and more. The DIY Banner Bar: This hands-on bar invites customers to create personalized, playful custom felt banners using interchangeable numbers, letters, and icons on a variety of garlands for any occasion.

This hands-on bar invites customers to create personalized, playful custom felt banners using interchangeable numbers, letters, and icons on a variety of garlands for any occasion. The 5 for $5 Signature Stripe Packaging: A new value-driven selection where customers can mix and match any five pieces of select gift wrap, gift bags, bows, tags, and tissue paper for just $5.

"At Michaels, we believe the joy of celebrating should begin the moment you start planning," said David Boone, CEO at Michaels. "As North America's ultimate celebration destination, we are committed to being the true one-stop shop, delivering a differentiated selection and exclusive experiences — from our industry-leading balloon services to our brand-new customization bars - that empower our customers to transform any milestone into something truly extraordinary."

Exceptional Value for Every Occasion

Michaels offers competitive price points without compromising on quality, allowing customers to celebrate in style with high-impact, affordable options that perfectly balance value and design. To make it easier for customers to plan standout events at an accessible price point, Michaels has:

Lowered Pricing on In-Store Birthday Parties : Michaels recently reduced the price of birthday parties to an unbeatable price of $149. These parties provide a seamless experience for parents, where a dedicated Team Member handles the logistics from setup to cleanup. Hosts can now further personalize their event with new licensed décor, crafts, and Balloon Bar packages.

Michaels recently reduced the price of birthday parties to an unbeatable price of $149. These parties provide a seamless experience for parents, where a dedicated Team Member handles the logistics from setup to cleanup. Hosts can now further personalize their event with new licensed décor, crafts, and Balloon Bar packages. Enhanced Balloon Bar Experience: As home to the largest balloon selection — having inflated over 17 million balloons in the last year alone — Michaels offers an unmatched range of exclusive designs, pre-made bouquets, and balloon accessories. This full-service experience features flexible inflation and assembly options perfectly tailored to every celebration style. Michaels also consistently offers deep discounts and high-value balloon bundles, such as 12 latex balloons for $12 or grab-and-go bundles starting at just $24.99. With convenient pickup and delivery options, Michaels streamlines the hosting experience for celebrations big and small.

As home to the largest balloon selection — having inflated over 17 million balloons in the last year alone — Michaels offers an unmatched range of exclusive designs, pre-made bouquets, and balloon accessories. This full-service experience features flexible inflation and assembly options perfectly tailored to every celebration style. Michaels also consistently offers deep discounts and high-value balloon bundles, such as 12 latex balloons for $12 or grab-and-go bundles starting at just $24.99. With convenient pickup and delivery options, Michaels streamlines the hosting experience for celebrations big and small. Price Reductions Nationwide: Beyond events, Michaels has lowered prices on hundreds of party essentials across the U.S., further cementing its position as the leader in value within the celebration category.

Seamless Planning from Anywhere

Michaels simplifies the planning process, offering a stress-free way to shop in-store and online to ensure every customer can celebrate on their own terms. Whether planning weeks in advance or needing a last-minute finishing touch, Michaels provides:

Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store: Available for nearly any item that is in stock at the customer's local store, including balloon orders.

Available for nearly any item that is in stock at the customer's local store, including balloon orders. Same-Day Delivery: For last-minute needs, Michaels offers same-day delivery on all the essentials, including helium-filled balloons, bringing the party straight to the customer's door.

For last-minute needs, Michaels offers same-day delivery on all the essentials, including helium-filled balloons, bringing the party straight to the customer's door. Balloon Reservations: Customers can reserve a specific pickup window up to four days in advance — guaranteeing their balloons are ready exactly when they need them.

To discover more, head to your nearest Michaels store or visit Michaels.com and Michaels.ca.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies, Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.