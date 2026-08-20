The new campaign targets the growing millennial hosting boom with "Partynomics," Kinsey's formula for budget-friendly, stress-free entertaining at The Party Shop at Michaels

Angela Kinsey, best known for her role in NBC's Emmy-winning show "The Office", has officially joined Michaels as Director of the Party Planning Committee, bringing her meticulous approach to party planning to The Party Shop at Michaels.

The campaign introduces "Partynomics," Kinsey's formula for effortless entertaining, offering hosts practical strategies to make any celebration, big or small, feel intentional and well-executed.

The Party Shop assortment reinforces Michaels' position as a top party destination, highlighted by 17 million balloons sold in the past year, party essentials starting at $0.99, and a growing base of new shoppers.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration by putting party planning in the hands of someone who knows a thing or two about making celebrations memorable. Today, Michaels names actress, comedian, and author Angela Kinsey "Director of the Party Planning Committee," kicking off its new "Party Like a Pro" campaign designed to help hosts plan celebrations with confidence, creativity, and a little less stress.

Michaels® Taps Angela Kinsey as “Director of the Party Planning Committee” to Help Everyone “Party Like a Pro”

According to the 2026 International Housewares Association (IHA) At-Home Entertaining Survey, 62% of Millennials hosted occasion-based celebrations over the past year, a 13-point jump year-over-year, with 39% planning to host even more frequently over the next 12 months.

As part of the campaign, Kinsey shares her tips and tricks for making party planning feel effortless, from setting the scene to getting the details just right. In one spot, she introduces "Partynomics," the science of optimized celebrations, offering her formula for making every party work harder for the host and the guests.

The IHA At-Home Entertaining Survey also revealed that while 61% of hosts feel that an event theme and atmosphere is essential, 93% manage the design and set up without professional help. Kinsey's role as Director of the Party Planning Committee directly bridges this gap, giving everyday hosts the inspiration and resources they need to pull off polished events on their own.

"As the leading destination for creativity and celebration, our mission is to make planning and hosting every celebration easy and fun instead of overwhelming," said Heather Bennett, President and Chief Customer Officer at Michaels. "Angela's formula and message delivery captures that perfectly, and we couldn't think of a better partner to bring it to life."

"I've always loved hosting and cooking for friends and family, so becoming Director of the Party Planning Committee feels like a very natural fit. The Party Shop has thousands of items to help you pull your celebration together, and I'm here to help you along the way! Because a great party doesn't happen by accident. It happens with a plan and some glitter, maybe a glue gun, definitely balloons, and of course a theme! So let's plan a party!" said Angela Kinsey.

Kinsey's Party Planning Rules

Because every great celebration starts with a plan, Kinsey has a few rules for hosts to follow. Her "Party Like a Pro" tips include:

When in doubt, get more balloons: If you have to ask if you have enough balloons, you don't. In fact, Michaels inflates select balloons for free.

If you have to ask if you have enough balloons, you don't. In fact, Michaels inflates select balloons for free. Shop with confidence: If Michaels doesn't have it, your party doesn't need it.

If Michaels doesn't have it, your party doesn't need it. Label the spicy dip: This is not a suggestion. It is a responsibility.

This is not a suggestion. It is a responsibility. Match your napkins to the plates: The plates set the tone. The napkins follow.

The plates set the tone. The napkins follow. Know your theme: If no one knows your theme, there isn't one.

If no one knows your theme, there isn't one. Never forget the cake: If there's no cake, it's a meeting not a party.

Through "Party Like a Pro," Michaels and Kinsey are making party planning more approachable, while highlighting The Party Shop at Michaels as the go-to destination for celebrations of every size:

Meeting the Hosting Surge: With 39% of Millennials planning to host more often this year, The Party Shop offers an all-in-one destination for every celebration.* Michaels makes planning easier than ever by stocking every essential, decor, and balloon in-store – all backed by convenient Buy Online, Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Reserve a Time balloon scheduling, and same-day delivery.

With 39% of Millennials planning to host more often this year, The Party Shop offers an all-in-one destination for every celebration.* Michaels makes planning easier than ever by stocking every essential, decor, and balloon in-store – all backed by convenient Buy Online, Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Reserve a Time balloon scheduling, and same-day delivery. Budget-Friendly Inspiration: 46% of hosts say cost-conscious tips are what would inspire them to host most. With party essentials starting at just $0.99, hosts can go big on style without overspending.*

46% of hosts say cost-conscious tips are what would inspire them to host most. With party essentials starting at just $0.99, hosts can go big on style without overspending.* Helium Powerhouse: Michaels has sold more than 17 million balloons over the past year, solidifying its spot as the top destination for helium balloons in North America.

Michaels has sold more than 17 million balloons over the past year, solidifying its spot as the top destination for helium balloons in North America. Welcoming New Hosts: Nearly a quarter of party category shoppers at Michaels are new customers, proof that a growing wave of hosts is discovering Michaels as their go-to party hub.

Kinsey is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Angela Martin on NBC's The Office. She co-hosts the record-breaking podcast Office Ladies with her former castmate Jenna Fischer and co-authored the #1 New York Times best-selling book The Office BFFs: Tales from The Office from Two Best Friends That Were There. Kinsey and her husband, Joshua Snyder, also released their debut cookbook You Can Make This! In 2025, following the success of their YouTube cooking show Baking with Josh & Ange, featuring easy, crowd-pleasing dishes and nostalgic bakes. Her additional TV and film credits include Hotwives of Orlando, New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, Hot in Cleveland, License to Wed, Furry Vengeance, and Half Magic.

Ready to party like a pro? Shop The Party Shop at Michaels.com or in stores for everything you need to bring your celebration to life and follow @michaelsstores on Instagram and TikTok for more party-planning tips and inspiration.

*IHA's At-Home Entertaining Report published by HomePage News

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

About Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey is best known for her portrayal of feisty, tightly-wound head of accounting Angela Martin at Dunder Mifflin on NBC's Emmy-winning The Office, drawing openly from her experience as an operator for 1-800-Dentist before becoming an actor. Most recently, she appeared in Nimrods, the cross-country comedy from Inaugural Entertainment, alongside Green Day, Mason Thames, Mckenna Grace, Jenna Fischer, Bobby Lee, and Fred Armisen.

Angela is also the co-host of the record-breaking podcast Office Ladies with friend and former castmate Jenna Fischer. The duo recently launched Office Ladies 6.0 in partnership with Audacy, and co-scribed the #1 New York Times best-selling book The Office BFFs: Tales from The Office from Two Best Friends That Were There. In October 2025, Angela released the cookbook You Can Make This! with her husband, Joshua Snyder, with whom she also co-hosts the YouTube cooking show Baking with Josh & Ange. Her other credits include Struck by Lightning, Hot Bot, Confessions of a Christmas Letter, License to Wed, Furry Vengeance, Half Magic, Hotwives of Orlando, Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl, Your Family Or Mine, Bad Judge, Wilfred, and Hot in Cleveland.

Angela is also an active Ambassador for Oceana, the world's biggest campaign to protect oceans and marine life. She and her friend Rashida Jones traveled with Oceana to Belize to raise awareness about the world's second-largest barrier reef. Originally from Texas, Kinsey grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia. A graduate of Baylor University, she currently lives in Los Angeles and can be followed @AngelaKinsey.

Media Contact

Kim Kornfeld

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.