The retailer introduces 200+ trend-forward ready-made frames, an enhanced omnichannel custom framing experience, and a debut collection curated in partnership with Architectural Digest

Expanded, trend-forward assortment of 200+ ready-made frames now thoughtfully organized by style and aesthetic, giving customers an unmatched variety of designer-inspired looks found only at Michaels.

A new, innovative 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) frame builder lets customers preview and purchase custom framing online or save their designs to complete with in-store experts.

Michaels is launching a curated collection of five mouldings in partnership with Architectural Digest, bringing high-end, editorial aesthetics directly to everyday creators and design enthusiasts alike.

Michaels is growing its same-day offerings with new 8x8 and 8x10 custom canvas prints starting at $20.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with a major in-store and digital expansion of ready-made and custom framing. Featuring over 200 new ready-made styles, a brand-new digital experience, and an exclusive partnership with Architectural Digest, the multi-faceted launch further cements Michaels' position as the framing destination for every framing need.

Michaels® Transforms Framing Across North America with New In-Store and Digital Experience

"Framing is an art form that transforms memories and artwork into home décor, and we are making it easier and more inspiring than ever for our customers to bring their visions to life," said Nicholas Bertram, President and Chief Operating Officer at Michaels. "Whether shoppers are looking for a quick, trend-forward ready-made frame or a bespoke custom piece visualized right in their living room, we are elevating every touchpoint of the framing journey."

A Reimagined Frames Department Designed to Inspire

To make the in-store shopping experience more intuitive and inspirational, Michaels is refreshing its frame department with a completely revitalized, easy-to-shop layout organized by look and aesthetic. Introducing over 200 new ready-made frames, the expanded assortment lets customers effortlessly browse modern, romantic, bohemian, bold, and classic options. By combining these trend-forward styles with the trusted quality, value, and expert craftsmanship they expect from Michaels, the redesigned frame aisle transforms into the ultimate destination for home décor, printing, and photo gifting inspiration.

A New Omnichannel Experience for Custom Framing

Complementing the in-store transformation, Michaels is redefining the custom framing journey with an all-new, best-in-class digital experience. Customers can now use an advanced online frame builder to upload their own photos or select art from an extensive gallery, customizing everything down to size, materials, matting, and glazing. Featuring immersive 3D and AR capabilities, the platform helps shoppers visualize custom pieces in real time and project them directly onto their walls by scanning a QR code with their mobile device. This seamless omnichannel integration allows customers to start their projects online and effortlessly finish them in-store, blending digital convenience with expert in-person craftsmanship.

"Our expanded framing assortment and innovative digital tools reflect our commitment to meeting our customers however and wherever they create," said Heather Bennett, President and Chief Customer Officer at Michaels. "By seamlessly blending a refreshed, style-forward in-store experience with immersive 3D and AR visualization online, we are empowering shoppers to bring their visions to life with absolute confidence."

Introducing the Exclusive Architectural Digest x Michaels Collection

Michaels is collaborating with international design authority, Architectural Digest, to introduce exclusive frame mouldings inspired by those found in some of the world's most beautiful homes. Blending Michaels' expertise in high-quality framing with the publication's unparalleled eye for style, the collection debuts with 5 thoughtfully curated designs, with planned expansion to 15 distinctive mouldings available both in stores and online. This collaboration brings high-end, editorial aesthetics directly to everyday creators and design enthusiasts alike solidifying Michaels as the design authority.

New In-Store Same-Day Printing Options

Following a recent expansion of same-day framing and printing, Michaels is making personalized decor and gifting faster and easier than ever. Customers can now create same-day custom canvas prints in 8x8 and 8x10 formats – starting at just $20 – turning photos into ready-to-display art in a single visit. Later this year, Michaels will also introduce a new custom 3D acrylic photo ornament, creating a personalized same-day giftable keepsake for the holidays.

With this next wave, Michaels is continuing to build a full-service framing destination where customers can upload, print, personalize, and frame their memories the very same day. Customers can explore personalization and Custom Framing options at their local Michaels or online at MichaelsCustomFraming.com and Michaels.ca.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies, Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

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SOURCE The Michaels Companies, Inc.