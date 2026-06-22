Michels Family Donates $27 Million to the Medical College of Wisconsin to Expand Personalized Cancer Care, Accelerate Cancer Research

MILWAUKEE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) today announced a landmark $27 million gift from Tim and Barbara Michels and the Michels Family Foundation to the MCW Cancer Center — this represents the largest personal gift ever to the MCW Cancer Center. In recognition of this transformational investment, MCW's new cancer research facility will be officially named the "Medical College of Wisconsin Michels Center for Cancer Discovery."

Transformational $27 million gift made in honor of Tim and Barbara Michels’ daughter Sophie, a childhood cancer survivor, will name MCW's new cancer research facility the “Medical College of Wisconsin Michels Center for Cancer Discovery.” (Pictured: Tim and Barbara Michels)

This gift is deeply personal for the Michels family. Their daughter, Sophie, was just 11 years old when she was diagnosed in 2012 with choroid plexus carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer. Nearly 15 years later, Sophie is healthy and thriving — a testament to the renowned precision oncology expertise and research-driven care of MCW's physicians and scientists. It's also a journey that's further cemented the family's commitment to accelerating leading-edge cancer research and expanding access to personalized cancer care.

"Our family knows firsthand what it means to face a rare cancer diagnosis with few treatment options, and even fewer answers," said Tim and Barbara Michels. "We're investing in the Medical College of Wisconsin because we believe in their extraordinary scientists and physicians to turn today's breakthrough cancer discoveries into tomorrow's cures. No family should have to face cancer without hope, and that's exactly what this gift is about — giving more families hope and giving cancer researchers the resources to deliver on it."

This transformational gift will enable the MCW Cancer Center to:

Bring additional world-class precision oncology talent to MCW, attracting preeminent investigators and clinicians who can propel the next generation of cancer breakthroughs.

Enhance its technological infrastructure to power the translation of scientific discoveries into life-changing therapies and clinical advancements.

Train and develop the next generation of cancer scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs who will shape the future of oncology care.

Expand access to precision oncology-driven prevention and early detection strategies, with a focus on rural and medically underserved communities throughout Wisconsin.

"We're grateful to the Michels family for their remarkable kindness. The philanthropic leadership they've demonstrated will only further elevate the Medical College of Wisconsin as a burgeoning hub for exceptional medical research and a premier destination for leading cancer investigators and clinicians," said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, MCW's president and CEO.

A ceremony to dedicate the building will be held this fall.

Read more: Michels Family Donates $27 Million to the Medical College of Wisconsin

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin