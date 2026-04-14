Medical College of Wisconsin Announces President and CEO

Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, FEL '01, Unanimously Named MCW's Seventh Leader, Effective July 1, 2026

MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) today announced that Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, FEL '01, has been unanimously appointed as the institution's seventh president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2026. Dr. Kurpad currently serves as professor of Neurosurgery and senior associate dean, Neuroscience in the MCW School of Medicine, and founding director of the Wisconsin Institute of NeuroScience (WINS).

Dr. Kurpad succeeds John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, who has served as MCW's president and CEO since July 1, 2010, and will conclude his term on June 30, 2026. As of July 1, 2026, Dr. Raymond will commit his time to MCW as a member of the faculty of the School of Medicine and assist with Dr. Kurpad's transition into his new executive leadership role.

"Dr. Kurpad was selected following a comprehensive national search and brings a proven record of leadership, innovation and impact," said John Donofrio, chair of the MCW Board of Trustees. "He is uniquely positioned to guide MCW forward, building on our strong foundation, while advancing academic medicine through our patient care, research, education and community engagement missions."

As president and CEO, Dr. Kurpad will lead MCW's bold strategic vision to drive growth; champion academic and scientific excellence; ensure the institution's long-term financial strength; and foster partnerships with MCW's clinical partners, policymakers, industry leaders and community stakeholders. He will also be a strategic partner in further advancing philanthropy – sharing MCW's vision and building authentic relationships.

Dr. Kurpad is a board-certified neurosurgeon, neuroscientist and transformational academic health leader with more than 20 years of experience in building high-performing, multi-institution enterprises. He has demonstrated the ability to unify clinicians and scientists across systems, grow revenue and margin, expand research funding, attract philanthropy and elevate reputation, while advancing community health and government engagement.

Dr. Kurpad previously served as the Sanford J. Larson Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at MCW (2017-2024) and as chief of Neurosurgery at the Zablocki VA Medical Center for more than a decade. Under his leadership, the Department of Neurosurgery doubled its size, expanded its clinical and research footprint, and achieved top-decile national performance benchmarks in spine and neurotrauma care.

Read more: Medical College of Wisconsin Announces President and CEO

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin