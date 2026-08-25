Michigan Dealership Group and Drone Technology Partners Launch State-Funded Autonomous Parts Delivery Program

Jack Demmer Automotive Group, blueflite, and Airspace Link Deploy Drone Logistics Network Backed by $740,000 Michigan AAM Activation Fund Grant

WAYNE, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Demmer Automotive Group, in partnership with drone technology companies Airspace Link, and blueflite with support from Centrepolis Accelerator, today announced the launch of an autonomous drone delivery program for automotive parts in metro Detroit.

The initiative, supported by a $740,000 grant from Michigan's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Activation Fund — administered collaboratively by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) which is part of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) — deploys drones to deliver high-demand parts within a 12-mile radius of Jack Demmer Ford dealerships in Southeast Michigan, representing one of the first commercial drone delivery programs in the U.S. automotive industry.

The program addresses a persistent logistics challenge for dealerships: traffic congestion and workforce shortages that delay parts delivery, slow vehicle repairs, and frustrate customers. By flying parts over congestion rather than through it, the drone delivery network creates a more resilient and efficient automotive supply chain.

Following the successful completion of pilot test flights in the metro Detroit airspace, the partnership is now moving into live commercial operations, with the Ann Arbor–Detroit drone corridor serving as the operational environment.

"At Jack Demmer Automotive Group, The Demmer Difference has always been about finding new ways to better serve our customers. From investing in technology to creating a faster, more convenient ownership experience, we're constantly looking ahead and drone delivery of automotive parts is a natural extension of that commitment," said Jack Demmer Ford Parts Manager Mark Hatfield. "This groundbreaking program allows us to move critical parts faster than ever before, helping reduce repair delays, improve efficiency, and get our customers back on the road sooner. It's not just about speed—it's about delivering the level of service, innovation, and customer care that our customers have come to expect from Jack Demmer. We're proud to partner with industry leaders and support an initiative that showcases Michigan's role at the forefront of advanced mobility. As a company deeply rooted in Southeast Michigan, it's exciting to be part of a project that's not only improving the customer experience today, but helping shape the future of transportation and logistics for generations to come."

The AAM Activation Fund is a collaborative effort between MDOT, the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, OFME, and MEDC, designed to create a centralized pipeline of projects that accelerate advanced air mobility readiness and economic growth across the state. Implementation of the Michigan AAM Strategy is led by OFME in partnership with MDOT and other state agencies.

"Michigan is building the future of mobility by putting innovative technologies to work in the real world," said Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer of the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME). " The Jack Demmer project is exactly the kind of real-world deployment the Advanced Air Mobility Initiative was designed to catalyze. Drone delivery of automotive parts in metro Detroit demonstrates that Michigan's supply chain strengths and our growing aerial mobility ecosystem are a powerful combination. This is what it looks like when state investment, private innovation, and Michigan ingenuity work together."

"Safe, scalable drone delivery doesn't happen by accident — it requires the right digital infrastructure underneath it. That's exactly what Airspace Link's AirHub® platform provides," said Airspace Link Co-Founder and Vice President of Customer Success Ana Healander. "This deployment with Jack Demmer and blueflite is a real-world demonstration of what it looks like when airspace management, drone technology, and commercial need all come together. Michigan has built the conditions for this to succeed, and we're proud to be the infrastructure layer that makes it possible."

Airspace Link's AirHub® Drone Operations Management System (DOMS) provides the critical infrastructure for the program, managing airspace coordination, real-time operational oversight, and safety compliance across the delivery network. Airspace Link is an FAA-approved provider of LAANC and B4UFLY services and holds SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications. blueflite's patented tiltrotor UAV platform powers the physical delivery capability, providing long-range autonomous flight, precision navigation, and flexible payload configurations — designed and manufactured entirely in the United States.

"The Detroit area is the perfect place to prove what drone logistics can do. blueflite was built to solve exactly this kind of challenge — delivering critical goods quickly, reliably, and autonomously in complex urban environments," said Tyler Bruder, Business Development Lead at blueflite. "This partnership with Jack Demmer Automotive Group and Airspace Link shows what's possible when American-made aerial technology is put to work on real commercial problems. What we're doing in metro Detroit today is a preview of how supply chains will operate everywhere tomorrow."

The program is expected to generate critical operational data to inform regulatory policy, accelerate industry adoption of drone logistics, and serve as a national model for scaling drone delivery across the automotive sector and beyond. The project contributes to the growing Ann Arbor–Detroit drone corridor and reinforces Michigan's position as the nation's premier proving ground for advanced air mobility.

"Centrepolis exists to enable hardtech innovation to solve real problems for Michigan businesses— and this initiative is a perfect example of what that looks like in practice," said Dan Radomski, CEO of Centrepolis Accelerator. "This blueflite autonomous aerial drone deployment with Jack Demmer Automotive Group with support of Airspace Link is a milestone not just for these companies, but for Michigan's growing position as the national hub for advanced air mobility innovation. We're proud to have supported blueflite's product and manufacturing development and to see that work delivering real results in the field."

About Jack Demmer Automotive Group

Founded in 1957, Jack Demmer Automotive Group is a family-owned organization and one of the premier automotive dealerships in Southeast Michigan, serving customers with new, certified pre-owned, and pre-owned vehicles through Jack Demmer Ford and Jack Demmer Lincoln. Built on "The Demmer Difference," the company is committed to innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience through trusted sales, service, and forward-thinking mobility solutions. From advanced vehicle technologies to autonomous drone logistics initiatives, Jack Demmer Automotive Group continues to help shape the future of transportation while proudly serving the Metro Detroit community. More info at https://www.jdemmerford.com/

About blueflite

blueflite is a Michigan-based aerospace company redefining aerial logistics through its proprietary tiltrotor drone platform. Built for autonomous, high-performance missions, the system is designed and assembled entirely in the U.S. for deployment across commercial, defense, and emergency response sectors. blueflite is a venture-backed member of Michigan's Centrepolis Accelerator. More info at https://www.blueflite.com/

About Airspace Link

Founded in Detroit in 2018, Airspace Link is a leading FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier of LAANC and B4UFLY, creating the digital infrastructure for the safe integration of drones into the national airspace and local communities. SOC 2 compliant and ISO 27001-certified, Airspace Link's drone operations management system, AirHub® Portal, empowers government entities, commercial fleets, certified drone pilots, and the broader drone industry with the tools needed to enable safe, compliant, and efficient drone operations. More info at https://airspacelink.com/

About Centrepolis Accelerator

The Centrepolis Accelerator is a leading product development and business accelerator based in Southfield, Mich., dedicated to helping hardware and advanced manufacturing companies bring innovative products to market. Through expert-in-residence support, prototyping resources, and strategic partnerships, Centrepolis connects entrepreneurs and established firms with the tools and talent needed to develop, manufacture, and scale products in Michigan. More info at https://www.centrepolisaccelerator.com/



About the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification

The Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) builds on Michigan's robust mobility legacy and leadership to develop people-centric and community-oriented solutions. Through public and private partnerships, OFME works to enhance Michigan's mobility ecosystem, enriching lives, creating equitable opportunities, while connecting Michiganders to a brighter future. Michigan's competitive advantage across land, sea, and sky make it the ultimate destination for mobility innovation, where companies of all sizes will find long-term support and success. More info at https://www.michigan.gov/leo/bureaus-agencies/ofme

Contact: Rich Fahle, VP Marketing, Airspace Link | [email protected] | 734-355-4364 (m)

SOURCE Airspace Link