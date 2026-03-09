Michigan State Capitol Deploys Airspace Link's AirHub® Platform to Secure Airspace and Manage Drone Operations Over the Capitol Complex

Vendor-agnostic common operating picture provides real-time airspace awareness, cross-jurisdictional coordination, and operational control for Capitol security and drone operations

DETROIT, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., a leading FAA-approved Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) provider, today announced that the Michigan State Capitol has selected the company's AirHub® Portal Drone Operations Management System (DOMS) to provide comprehensive airspace security and drone operations management over the Michigan State Capitol complex in Lansing.

The deployment establishes a vendor-agnostic common operating picture that integrates Remote ID and ADS-B detection sensors to monitor all aircraft activity in the airspace surrounding the Capitol. The system gives Capitol security personnel and Michigan Capitol Police real-time visibility into drone and aircraft operations, the ability to identify friend-or-foe aircraft, set automated UAS alerts, and coordinate responses across multiple law enforcement and public safety organizations.

Following a successful proof of concept conducted in late 2025, the Capitol moved to a full system deployment in February 2026 and is now expanding its internal drone team to conduct infrastructure inspections of the Capitol complex, managing those operations through the AirHub platform.

"Protecting the airspace over the Michigan State Capitol is not optional. It is a core security requirement, and until now we did not have the tools to do it effectively. AirHub gives our security team and our law enforcement partners a shared view of everything happening in the airspace around the Capitol complex, whether it's an authorized inspection flight or an unknown aircraft that requires a coordinated response. Having that common operating picture across multiple agencies fundamentally changes how we protect this building and the people inside it," said Robert Blackshaw, Executive Director of the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

"The Michigan State Capitol is exactly the kind of critical infrastructure that demands a unified approach to airspace security and drone operations management," said Michael Healander, CEO and Founder of Airspace Link. "AirHub provides the Capitol with a single pane of glass that fuses data from multiple sensor types, identifies whether aircraft in the airspace are authorized or potential threats, and – critically – gives Capitol Police and partner agencies a shared platform for real-time coordination. As state and federal agencies nationwide prepare for events like the FIFA World Cup and navigate evolving counter-UAS requirements, the Capitol's deployment is a model for how government organizations can take operational control of the low-altitude environment."

AirHub's DOMS platform addresses a fundamental challenge facing government buildings, critical infrastructure, and public safety organizations: the lack of a shared aircraft detection infrastructure and common operating platform that provides all stakeholders with the information and capabilities needed to support airspace security and drone operations. The platform aggregates data from multiple detection technologies – including RF detection, Remote ID, ADS-B, optical, radar, and acoustic sensors – into a single, integrated view. Because AirHub is sensor-agnostic, organizations can deploy the combination of detection hardware that best fits their environment without being locked into a single vendor's ecosystem, and still maintaining a single pane of glass operating picture for all sensors.

For the Capitol building, a key requirement was the ability to support multi-organizational coordination. Capitol security operations routinely involve coordination between Michigan Capitol Police, Michigan State Police, the Lansing Police Department, and other responding agencies. AirHub provides a shared infrastructure that allows these organizations to access a common operating picture, share situational awareness in real time, and coordinate response actions – capabilities that are critical for protecting one of the state's most visible and sensitive public buildings.

The Michigan State Capitol deployment comes at a time of growing national urgency around drone security for critical infrastructure and major public venues. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching across 11 U.S. host cities, federal and state agencies are accelerating investments in counter-UAS detection and drone operations management capabilities. The Department of Homeland Security has identified integrated airspace security as a priority, and state legislatures across the country are advancing drone-related legislation. Michigan's decision to deploy AirHub at its Capitol reflects a broader recognition that effective airspace security requires not just detection technology, but a comprehensive management platform that enables cross-jurisdictional coordination, friend-or-foe identification, and full operational control of the low-altitude environment.

Airspace Link is a Detroit-based FAA-approved UTM provider and the company behind AirHub®, the industry's leading Drone Operations Management System (DOMS). AirHub provides organizations with a single, integrated platform for airspace security, UAS operational safety, and full operations lifecycle management. As an FAA-approved B4UFLY, LAANC and UTM provider, and Esri technology partner, Airspace Link delivers safety and structure to the rapidly expanding drone ecosystem. The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Learn more at airspacelink.com .

