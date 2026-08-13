Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists Launches Ear and Hearing Institute

New Center of Excellence brings fellowship-trained neurotology, integrated audiology, and advanced complex ear care to West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists announced the launch of the Ear and Hearing Institute, a Center of Excellence for complex, surgical, and specialty ear conditions. The Institute is designed for patients whose conditions have not responded to standard treatment, as well as for physicians seeking a trusted referral destination for challenging ear, hearing, and skull base cases.

Led by fellowship-trained neurotologist Gregory J. Artz, M.D. and fellowship-trained otologist Michael F. Foster, D.O., the Ear and Hearing Institute brings together ENT, audiology, and neurotology in one coordinated care model. The team provides advanced evaluation and treatment for adults and children with complex ear conditions, including cholesteatoma, otosclerosis, acoustic neuroma and skull base tumors, tympanic membrane perforation, sudden hearing loss, Eustachian tube dysfunction, pediatric ear conditions, and hearing bone disorders.

"Patients with complex ear and hearing conditions deserve answers, clarity, and access to highly specialized care close to home," said Dr. Greg Artz, neurotologist at Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists Ear and Hearing Institute. "The Ear and Hearing Institute was built to bring together the right expertise, diagnostics, surgical treatment, audiology support, and care coordination so patients can move forward with confidence."

Fellowship training in neurotology/otology represents the highest level of subspecialty preparation in ear medicine. Neurotologists specialize in complex surgical conditions of the ear, hearing, and skull base that go beyond the scope of general ENT care. Together, Dr. Artz and Dr. Foster bring more than 25 years of surgical experience and more than 10,000 complex ear procedures to patients in West Michigan.

The Ear and Hearing Institute is built for complex care from the ground up. Dedicated physician assistants support each patient experience. Referrals from external physicians are processed promptly. For patients already in the Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists network, seamless in-house referrals help reduce gaps in care.

The Institute offers a range of advanced treatments and procedures, including stapedectomy, tympanoplasty, skull base surgery and CSF leak repair, Eustachian tube balloon dilation, cochlear implants, bone anchored hearing aids, and ossicular chain reconstruction. These services require specialized expertise and are not widely available in West Michigan.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists Ear and Hearing Institute serves patients across Grand Rapids, Grandville, and Wyoming, with locations on East Beltline Avenue, Michigan Street NE, Rivertown Point Court SW, and 44th Street SW. Patients can request an appointment by calling (616) 994-2770 or by booking online at www.michiganentallergy.com.

"Whether a patient has been managing a complex ear condition for years or has just received a new diagnosis, our goal is to make specialized care easier to access and easier to navigate," said Dr. Artz. "This Center of Excellence gives patients and referring physicians a clear place to turn when ear and hearing conditions require a deeper level of expertise."

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists is supported by Parallel ENT & Allergy, a national network of ear, nose, throat, and audiology practices. Parallel provides the practice with non-clinical practice management services to support high-quality patient care.

About Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists provides comprehensive ENT, sinus, allergy, hearing, and facial plastic services across West Michigan. With a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, physician assistants, and audiologists, the practice pairs advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. Learn more at Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists or call (616) 994-2770.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit Parallel ENT & Allergy.

Press Contact

Suz Murphy

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists, a Parallel ENT & Allergy practice

[email protected] | 630.667.7587

SOURCE Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists