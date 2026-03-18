Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists and Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat Unite as One Practice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists and Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat announced today that they are officially combining into a single, unified practice under the Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists name. The integration brings together two respected West Michigan ENT organizations with a shared commitment to physician-led care, clinical excellence, and an enhanced patient experience.

This combination reflects a strategic alignment built on shared values, complementary expertise, and a common vision for the future of ENT, allergy, and audiology care across the region. Patients will continue to receive care from the same trusted physicians and care teams, now supported by a broader network of clinical collaboration, resources, and services.

"Bringing our practices together allows us to build on what each organization already does exceptionally well," said Greg Artz, M.D., of Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat. "This is about strengthening our ability to serve patients today and for years to come. As one combined practice, we will build of our reputation for excellence and expand access to care for patients."

Under the Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists name, the unified practice will continue to offer comprehensive ear, nose, throat, allergy, hearing, and related specialty services, while creating new opportunities for care coordination, innovation, and long-term growth throughout West Michigan.

"This is a true 'better together' moment," said Seth Palmer, D.O., of Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists. "By combining our teams and expertise, we're expanding access to high-quality care while remaining deeply rooted in the communities we serve."

Patients can expect continuity of care throughout the transition. Office locations, providers, and clinical teams will remain in place, with thoughtful integration designed to enhance and not disrupt the patient experience.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists was recently named a Top 3 Physician Practice in ENT care in Michigan by Castle Connolly. With the unification of Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat, the combined practice is even better positioned to expand access, strengthen collaboration, and continue delivering exceptional patient care across West Michigan.

The unified practice is supported by Parallel ENT & Allergy, which provides non-clinical, practice management services that allow physicians and care teams to focus on what matters most: patient care.

About Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists provides comprehensive ENT, sinus, allergy, hearing, and related specialty care across West Michigan. With a multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers, and audiologists across 12 locations, the practice combines advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. Learn more at www.michiganentallergy.com or call (616) 994-2770.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

Press Contact:

Suz Murphy

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists, a Parallel ENT & Allergy practice

[email protected] | 630.667.7587

SOURCE Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists