Michter's Named the #1 Most Admired Whiskey in the World by Drinks International in New 2026 Ranking

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-released 2026 list of The World's Most Admired Whiskies published by Drinks International celebrates leading distilleries from around the globe. For the fourth consecutive year, Michter's, the Louisville-based maker of bourbon, rye, and American whiskey, has ranked number one on the top-50 list.

The rankings, which are determined by an Academy of independent global drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders and whisky experts from more than 25 countries, represent the ultimate accolade in the global whisky industry. The annual Drinks International ranking is widely considered the deﬁnitive list of the world's best whiskies.

In a complex period for international trade and geopolitics, the team at Michter's has focused on variables within their control: the quality of the liquid and the time spent engaging with trade and consumers alike.

Michter's Executive Vice President Matt Magliocco stated, "Our entire team is thrilled and grateful for Michter's to be voted The World's Most Admired Whiskey for a fourth consecutive year. Everything we do centers upon striving to make the highest quality whiskey, which requires taking a lot of extra steps throughout the production process that are more expensive but critical to the ultimate flavor and taste profile. To see how much people are enjoying Michter's means the world to us."

Andrea Wilson, Michter's Master of Maturation as well as its COO, said, "While the underlying chemistry and physics of making exceptional whiskey can be surprisingly complex, our goal is simple: to produce fantastic products that people enjoy. This recognition from the academy of experts convened by Drinks International is the most meaningful testament possible that we are on the right track. We feel tremendous gratitude and a constant inspiration to keep improving."

According to Shay Waterworth, Editor of Drinks International, "Michter's continues to raise the bar each year. I commend Matt and the rest of the team for successfully and consistently delivering world class whiskey at a time when the wider industry is struggling.

"When we started this ranking we never expected one brand to string together such an impressive winning run, but every trade show I attend there's a crowd around the Michter's stand, which I think illustrates perfectly the respect this brand has among whisky professionals globally."

Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee commented, "The greatest part of my job is being able to share a glass of Michter's with people who really enjoy it. Whiskey brings us together in a way that few items on earth can. These past few years have taken me from Miami to Melbourne and just about everywhere in between. For Michter's to be named the number one Most Admired Whiskey in the World for four consecutive years is beyond anything I could ever have imagined. It's an honor for which I and all of my colleagues here at the plant feel extraordinarily grateful."

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springﬁeld, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

For more information about the Drinks International Most Admired Whiskies List, including the full 2026 report, please visit: Drinks International.

For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:

Matt Magliocco

+1 (502) 774-2300 x470

[email protected]

SOURCE Michter's Distillery