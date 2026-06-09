MicroPower Direct Expands EV Charging Power Portfolio with New 20W and 40W High-Voltage Isolated DC/DC Converters

New High-Isolation DC/DC Converters Extend MPD's EV Charging Power Portfolio from Control Board to DC Fast Charging Stage

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPower Direct (MPD), a Massachusetts-based supplier of AC/DC power supplies and DC/DC converters for OEM applications, has introduced two new high-voltage isolated DC/DC converters for EV charging infrastructure. The MDP2007RU delivers 20W with an input range of 60 to 750 VDC, and the MDP4015RU delivers 40W across 250 to 1500 VDC — covering DC bus voltages used across EV charging and energy storage power architectures. Both models provide 4000 VDC isolation and operate from −40°C to +85°C.

MDP20

As EV charger designs continue moving toward higher-voltage battery architectures and faster charging speeds, engineers require isolated power solutions capable of operating reliably across increasingly wide DC bus ranges. The new MPD converters address this directly, with input ratings that span from lower-voltage auxiliary rail applications through the high-voltage DC bus levels found in DC fast charger power modules.

The new converters extend MPD's established portfolio of power solutions for EV charging infrastructure. The company's offering now covers the major power conversion stages found in both AC and DC charger designs — from control and communications power through high-voltage isolated DC conversion.

MPD's EV charging portfolio includes compact AC/DC modules for control and communications circuits, POL regulators for processor and interface rails, enclosed AC/DC supplies for auxiliary power, and the new high-voltage isolated converters for DC bus applications.

The MDP4015RU supports a 1700 VDC transient input rating and delivers up to 91% efficiency on the 48V output model. The MDP2007RU meets CISPR/EN 55032 Class B for both radiated and conducted emissions without an external filter network. Both models include input reverse polarity protection, under-voltage lockout, and continuous short-circuit protection with automatic self-recovery. Mounting options span horizontal PCB, chassis mount (-A2S), and DIN rail (-A4S). Both carry CE, UKCA, CA, and RoHS marks with >300 kHour MTBF per MIL-HDBK-217F.

"As charger voltages continue to rise and fast-charging architectures become more demanding, engineers need isolated power solutions that operate reliably across wider DC bus ranges — without adding sourcing complexity to an already complicated design," said Amy Anahory, CEO of MicroPower Direct. "We've been serving EV charger OEMs for years across their control and auxiliary power needs. The MDP2007RU and MDP4015RU expand that picture, giving engineers access to isolated power solutions across a much broader range of charger architectures."

The MDP2007RU and MDP4015RU are available now through MicroPower Direct and authorized distribution partners. Chassis mount and DIN rail configurations are available as factory options. Datasheets, selection guides, and application support are available at www.micropowerdirect.com or by contacting MPD at (781) 344-8226.

About MicroPower Direct

MicroPower Direct is a WBENC- and WOSB-certified supplier of AC/DC power supplies and DC/DC converters headquartered in South Easton, Massachusetts. MPD serves OEM customers across industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, energy, EV, and controls markets, providing application engineering support, fast fulfillment, and U.S.-based logistics. Products are available direct and through authorized distribution partners.

Media Contact: MicroPower Direct | (781) 344-8226 | [email protected] | www.micropowerdirect.com

SOURCE MicroPower Direct