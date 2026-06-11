MicroPower Direct Introduces High-Isolation Encapsulated AC/DC Power Modules for Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Motion Control Applications

MPM-100SVI and MPM-150SVI Deliver 100W and 150W with 4,300 VAC Isolation, UL Recognition, and −40°C to +85°C Operation

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPower Direct (MPD), a Massachusetts-based supplier of AC/DC power supplies and DC/DC converters for OEM applications, has introduced two high-isolation encapsulated AC/DC power modules designed for demanding embedded and mobile power applications. The MPM-100SVI and MPM-150SVI deliver 100W and 150W respectively from a universal 90–264 VAC input in a compact, fully encapsulated package with 4,300 VAC isolation and a −40°C to +85°C operating range — specs that make both models well-suited for robotics, autonomous systems, and motion control designs where isolation performance and thermal headroom are critical.

MPM150SVI

Power supply selection for mobile robotics and autonomous platforms involves tradeoffs that can challenge conventional industrial power modules. Motor drives, servo controllers, and actuators generate significant electrical noise on shared power rails, making high input-to-output isolation essential for protecting sensitive compute, sensor, and communication electronics. At 4,300 VAC, the isolation rating of the MPM-100SVI and MPM-150SVI offers higher isolation than many comparable encapsulated modules — providing additional margin for designs where isolation integrity is a system-level safety or reliability requirement. The −40°C to +85°C operating range extends beyond the +70°C rating commonly found in comparable encapsulated modules, supporting deployment in outdoor, vehicle-mounted, and variable-environment applications where thermal headroom is a real constraint.

Both models operate across a universal 90–264 VAC input range and accept DC input from 127 to 370 VDC, providing flexibility for designs powered from AC mains or rectified DC bus sources. Output options of 12V, 24V, and 48V cover the primary rail voltages used in robotics and autonomous systems architectures. Efficiency reaches 93.5% at full load, an important consideration for battery-backed or thermally constrained platforms where power losses translate directly to reduced runtime or increased cooling requirements. Operating temperature spans −40°C to +85°C with free air convection, supporting deployment in outdoor and variable-environment applications. Both models carry UL/cUL 62368-1 recognition, CE, UKCA, CA, and RoHS marks, and meet CISPR/EN 55032 Class B for radiated and conducted emissions. MTBF exceeds 250 kHours per MIL-HDBK-217F.

Target applications include mobile and stationary robotics platforms, autonomous guided vehicles and mobile robots, industrial motion control and servo drive systems, autonomous inspection and logistics equipment, and drone ground support and charging infrastructure.

"Engineers designing high-power embedded systems have told us they need encapsulated AC/DC solutions that can handle the isolation and reliability requirements of their platforms without compromising on isolation performance, reliability, or thermal capability," said Amy Anahory, CEO of MicroPower Direct. "The MPM-100SVI and MPM-150SVI were built for exactly that environment — compact, fully encapsulated, and rated for the wide temperature and isolation demands that robotics and autonomous systems designs require."

The MPM-100SVI and MPM-150SVI are available now through MicroPower Direct and Digi-Key. Output voltages of 12V, 24V, and 48V are available for both models. Datasheets, selection guides, and application support are available at www.micropowerdirect.com or by contacting MPD at (781) 344-8226.

About MicroPower Direct

MicroPower Direct is a WBENC- and WOSB-certified supplier of AC/DC power supplies and DC/DC converters headquartered in South Easton, Massachusetts. MPD serves OEM customers across industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, energy, EV, and controls markets, providing application engineering support, fast fulfillment, and U.S.-based logistics. Products are available direct and through authorized distribution partners including Digi-Key.

Media Contact: MicroPower Direct | (781) 344-8226 | [email protected] | www.micropowerdirect.com

SOURCE MicroPower Direct