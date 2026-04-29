Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

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Microsoft Corp.

Apr 29, 2026, 16:11 ET

REDMOND, Wash., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that fiscal year 2026 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2026-Q3/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.  

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

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