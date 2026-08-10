Microsoft, Red Hat, and DH2i to Present, "Simplify Hybrid SQL Server: Windows & Red Hat OpenShift Side By Side"

Attendees To Learn How To Deploy And Automate a Secure, Cross-Platform Availability Group That Spans Windows Server and Red Hat OpenShift

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT solutions, today announced that it will join with Microsoft and Red Hat to present a live webinar titled, "Simplify Hybrid SQL Server: Windows & Red Hat OpenShift Side By Side."

When: August 20, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (9:00 am Pacific Time)

What Attendees Will Learn: An increasing number of IT teams are adopting a hybrid approach that allows them to take advantage of Kubernetes for development and testing, while also continuing to run production workloads on Windows Server. Unfortunately, it is not easy to get there.

Teams have traditionally been forced to manage a patchwork of platform-limited HA solutions, endure labor-intensive networking tech and firewall manipulations, design and maintain complex ETLs to link dev/test and production, and worst of all – do it all under the looming threat of extended downtime.

Aimed at organizations looking to extend their SQL Server OLTP environments to Red Hat OpenShift, this webinar will detail a safer, simpler way that enables unified HA for hybrid clusters and leaves the door open for organizations interested in full modernization.

Microsoft, Red Hat, and DH2i will provide a walkthrough showing how to deploy a secure, cross-platform Availability Group (AG) that seamlessly bridges the gap between a Windows Server virtual machine (VM) and Red Hat OpenShift. Attendees will learn how to:

Automate the deployment of a Kubernetes AG cluster with an operator

Securely connect replicas across platforms with Zero Trust Networking (ZTNA) tunneling

Protect databases with HA automation across hybrid SQL Server environments

This walkthrough demo will help enable any IT team to take their SQL Server from legacy infrastructure to a scalable, hybrid cloud environment with Azure Red Hat OpenShift.

Featured Speakers:

OJ Ngo, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), DH2i

Amit Khandelwal, Principal PM Manager - Azure Data, Microsoft

Vivien Wang, Sr. Engineering Partner Manager, Red Hat

Learn more and register here: https://dh2i.com/webinar-simplify-hybrid-sql-server-windows-openshift/

Can't make the live webinar? Register anyway and DH2i will send you a link to the full recording, following the live event.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com, call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for DH2i

508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i