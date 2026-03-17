DH2i Launches DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2 Strengthening High Availability, Disaster Recovery, and Operational Resilience Across SQL Server Environments

New Releases Deliver Deeper SQL Server Health Monitoring, Automated Quorum Enforcement, Improved Security, and More Flexible, Efficient Management of Containerized Availability Groups

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i® , a leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT solutions, today announced the general availability (GA) launch of DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2, featuring significant high availability (HA), disaster recovery (DR), and operational resilience capabilities enhancements for SQL Server deployments across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes environments. Together, the releases introduce meaningful advances in availability group (AG) protection, security controls, observability, and automation for both traditional and containerized SQL Server deployments.

In today's enterprises, a perfect storm has emerged where applications have become direct revenue channels, infrastructure complexity has increased while IT staffing has not, modernization initiatives are no longer optional, security and compliance requirements are tightening, and software update velocity has accelerated. Together, these forces expose the limits of traditional HA approaches. What once worked for small, static clusters no longer scales when SQL Server deployments span hybrid, multi-platform, and containerized environments that demand continuous availability, stronger safeguards, and higher levels of automation. DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2 address these challenges head-on.

DxEnterprise v26.0 focuses on improving cluster resilience, visibility, and administrative confidence through enhanced monitoring, stronger safeguards against split-brain scenarios, expanded credential support, and platform modernization. DxOperator v2 extends those capabilities into Kubernetes environments, giving users greater control over scale, updates, and network configuration for SQL Server AGs running in containers.

"Enterprise IT teams are being asked to do something incredibly difficult right now. They have to keep SQL Server environments running around the clock, support modernization across Linux and Kubernetes, meet new security and compliance requirements, and still somehow reduce operational risk. Most of the traditional HA tools simply were not built for that world," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "With DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2, we set out to remove that pressure. DH2i is focused on giving organizations stronger safeguards, clearer visibility, and more automation so they can modernize at their own pace without compromising uptime… or their team's sanity."

"As organizations modernize their SQL Server environments across Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes, high availability and operational resilience become increasingly critical," said Amit Khandelwal, Principal Product Manager, Data Platform – SQL Server, Microsoft. "Features like Dxoperator-driven scale–up and scale–down of Availability Group replicas, database–level health monitoring enabled by default, streamlined AG configuration and more significantly improve how customers manage, operate, and scale SQL Server Availability Groups in hybrid and containerized environments with DH2i's DxEnterprise."

What's New in DxEnterprise v26.0

Deeper SQL Server and Availability Group Intelligence

Database-level health monitoring is now enabled by default, allowing faster detection of issues affecting individual databases within an AG

Split-brain scenarios are prevented via automatic per-availability-group quorum enforcement by demoting or shutting down replicas when quorum requirements are not met

Improved replica connectivity alerts provide real-time notification when replicas disconnect or when SQL Server replica configurations diverge from expected cluster state

Improved Security and Credential Resilience

Support for secondary SQL Server backup credentials enables automatic fallback if primary authentication fails, reducing downtime caused by credential changes or expirations

Administrative sessions are automatically disconnected when the cluster passkey changes, ensuring only authorized users with current credentials retain access

The DxAdmin user interface now includes clearer prompts, stronger validation, and improved feedback for passkey configuration

Greater Stability and Observability

Core monitoring services, including DxLMonitor, DxCMonitor, DxStorMonitor, and DxHealthMonitor, have received reliability and stability improvements to reduce unexpected restarts and improve overall cluster resilience

Basic anonymous telemetry is now available to help improve product quality and diagnostics, with opt-out configuration for customers who prefer not to participate

Platform and Usability Enhancements

DxEnterprise's Linux version now runs on the .NET 8.0 runtime, delivering improved performance, security, and long-term support alignment

Virtual hosts can now be renamed using a new rename-vhost command, simplifying cluster management and reorganization

Additional safeguards prevent accidental overwriting of existing data stores during SQL Server high availability virtualization

Enhancements to DxCLI and DxPS improve command-line usability, including human-readable XML output and new PowerShell cmdlets

The DxCollect utility now includes expanded command-line options for more targeted diagnostics and log collection.

What's New in DxOperator v2

Flexible Scaling Up and Down

Availability group clusters can now be expanded or reduced dynamically

Unlike the previous version, DxOperator v2 can safely de-configure and remove replicas from a running cluster, enabling true scale-down operations

Automated Rolling Updates

Administrators can automate rolling updates of SQL Server or DxEnterprise container images, allowing pods to be updated one at a time without manual intervention

Updates can also be performed manually when desired, giving operators full control over rollout strategy

DxOperator does not automatically check for new container versions, ensuring that administrators remain in control of when and how updates are applied

Advanced Network and Service Configuration

Flexible service templates allow load balancers and other network services to be fully specified and automatically deployed per availability group replica

This enables more consistent connectivity across different Kubernetes environments and cloud providers

Redesigned Custom Resource and StatefulSet Adoption

The custom resource definition has been redesigned for greater flexibility and now leverages Kubernetes StatefulSets

By delegating pod creation, storage allocation, and rolling upgrades to Kubernetes, DxOperator v2 simplifies internal logic while benefiting from native Kubernetes reliability and lifecycle management

DH2i's DxEnterprise v26.0 and DxOperator v2 are now generally available (GA) – to learn more, please visit: https://dh2i.com/dxenterprise-high-availability/ and https://dh2i.com/dxoperator-sql-server-operator-for-kubernetes/ respectively.

To dive even deeper, please join DH2i's upcoming webinar: "High Availability, Simplified: What's New in DxEnterprise v26 & DxOperator v2", on April 16 at 12:00 pm EDT. Save your seat by registering here: https://dh2i.com/webinar-simplified-high-availability-solution/

The Infographic can be found here: https://dh2i.com/blog/v26-simplified-sql-server-high-availability/ .

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering software and software-defined perimeter (SDP) for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to connect securely and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey ® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise ® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers – delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution that provides fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes and OpenShift. To learn more, please visit www.dh2i.com , call 800-380-5405, or email [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for DH2i

508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i