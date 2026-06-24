Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply Appoints Stewart Staples as Vice President of Commercial Roofing

Veteran roofing industry executive brings more than 30 years of commercial roofing distribution, supply chain, and operational leadership experience

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply (MARS), one of the nation's fastest-growing distributors of residential and commercial roofing products, today announced that Stewart Staples has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial Roofing, effective June 24, 2026.

Stewart Staples, Vice President of Commercial Roofing

Staples brings more than three decades of leadership experience across commercial roofing distribution, manufacturing, supply chain management, category management, sales, and operations. Throughout his career, he has helped build and grow commercial roofing businesses by strengthening contractor relationships, developing strategic manufacturer partnerships, improving operational performance, and creating scalable growth strategies.

Prior to joining Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply, Staples served as Vice President of Category Management for Beacon Building Products, where he helped lead strategic procurement and category initiatives across a national platform. He previously served as Director of Supply Chain, overseeing more than $1.9 billion in commercial product procurement while leading supplier relationships, private label expansion, and strategic sourcing initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held multiple leadership positions with Allied Building Products, including National Commercial Product Manager, Regional Commercial Product Manager, and District Manager, where he played a key role in expanding commercial roofing operations and market share across multiple regions.

Throughout his career, Staples has developed a reputation for combining deep commercial roofing expertise with a practical understanding of branch operations, contractor needs, inventory management, logistics, and supply chain execution. His experience spans every level of the industry, from commercial roofing sales and branch leadership to executive management of national commercial roofing programs.

"Stewart is one of the most respected commercial roofing leaders in our industry," said Britt Thomas, President of Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply. "His experience working with contractors, manufacturers, and distribution teams at every level gives him a unique perspective on what it takes to build a world-class commercial roofing organization. As we continue investing in our commercial roofing platform and expanding our capabilities across our markets, Stewart's leadership, relationships, and industry knowledge will be invaluable to our customers, our vendor partners, and our team."

In his new role, Staples will lead Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply's commercial roofing strategy and growth initiatives, focusing on strengthening contractor relationships, expanding manufacturer partnerships, enhancing commercial product offerings, supporting branch development, and driving operational excellence throughout the organization.

"Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply has built an outstanding reputation by focusing on relationships, service, and execution," said Staples. "I'm excited to join an organization that is committed to growth while maintaining a strong customer-first culture. I look forward to working alongside our teams, customers, and manufacturing partners to continue strengthening our commercial roofing business and creating new opportunities across the markets we serve."

Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply specializes in residential and commercial roofing products and accessories for contractors throughout the United States. Since 2010, the company has built its reputation on strong customer relationships, dependable service, product expertise, and a commitment to helping contractors succeed. Today, MARS serves customers through multiple locations across the country, providing roofing products, accessories, estimating support, and delivery solutions for projects of all sizes.

About Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply

Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply (MARS) is a leading distributor of residential and commercial roofing products serving contractors throughout the United States. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of roofing materials, accessories, and support services backed by industry expertise, dependable delivery, and a commitment to building long-term relationships with customers and manufacturing partners. For more information, visit marsupply.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Bruce

Marketing Manager

864-982-4605

Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply

www.marsupply.com

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply