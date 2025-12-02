Atlantic Squared Supply Promotes Britt Thomas to President of Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply

Atlantic Squared Supply announced the promotion of Britt Thomas to President of Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply, highlighting his extensive industry expertise and record of driving growth. Thomas will lead the division's operational and commercial strategy, further advancing its mission to deliver exceptional service and support to customers from Texas to Maryland.

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Squared Supply today announced that Britt Thomas has been promoted to President of Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply, effective immediately. In this expanded leadership role, Thomas will oversee all operational, commercial, and strategic initiatives across the division and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Tim Perryman.

Britt Thomas, President of Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply

Thomas brings more than twenty-five years of industry experience, including a distinguished tenure with Owens Corning, where he served as Director of Sales for the East. During that time, he developed extensive expertise in roofing products, distribution channels, and customer-focused solutions. Since joining Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply, he has served as Regional Vice President, leading sustained growth, strengthening operations, and building high-performing teams across multiple markets.

"This organizational update supports our continued growth and positions us to better serve our customers and partners," said Tim Perryman, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Squared Supply. "Britt has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a genuine commitment to our people, customers, and vendor partners. We are confident that his experience and track record will elevate Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply to its next chapter of success."

As President, Thomas will guide long-term planning, operational excellence initiatives, commercial strategy, and customer engagement, ensuring alignment with the division's growth objectives and Atlantic Squared Supply's broader mission.

"I'm honored to step into this role and excited to build on the strong foundation our team has created," said Britt Thomas. "My focus will be on accelerating growth, deepening customer partnerships, and continuing to make Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply the easiest and most reliable roofing distributor to do business with."

Atlantic Squared Supply congratulates Britt Thomas on this achievement and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to the organization, its employees, and its customers.

About Atlantic Squared Supply

Atlantic Squared Supply is a building products distributor with multiple operating divisions, including Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply. Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply specializes in residential and commercial roofing products, accessories, and related materials, serving customers across locations from Texas to Maryland.

