Midas Expands "Midas is the Best" Campaign with New Tire-Focused Chapter Starring William Zabka

Midas Rolls Into Tires, Bolstering Oil Change Bundle Promotion

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas today announced the next phase of its year-long "Midas is the Best" national brand campaign, once again starring William Zabka of "The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai". Created in partnership with creative agency Where Eagles Dare, this chapter shifts the spotlight to tires, highlighting Midas' industry-leading tire expertise and value, and debuts to reinforce their latest U.S. and Canada oil change bundle promotion.

Building on the national campaign's launch earlier this year, this next installment continues to position Zabka as the embodiment of the modern Midas master technician with precision, discipline, and confidence, but this time applying that same craftsmanship to tire care.

The new tire-focused ads featuring Zabka are now running in the U.S. and Canada across media channels, TV, digital, social, in-store, etc. The new tire ads started running on August 15, 2026, and you can watch the new commercial here.

The first "Midas is the Best" ad campaign has already driven double-digit direct traffic growth, and the original campaign commercial has garnered record-breaking media performance, giving this next chapter strong brand momentum to build on.

Tires Take Center Stage

The new creative highlights Midas' Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™, one of the company's complimentary Golden Guarantees™, which the company proudly stands behind at every Midas location in the U.S. and Canada. When customers purchase tires at Midas, they receive free maintenance every 5,000 miles, including tire rotations, rebalancing, air pressure checks, and inspection for irregular wear. And if a tire is ever unrepairable due to road hazards, Midas will fix or replace it for free. The Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™ lasts for as long as the customer owns their vehicle, or for the useful life of their tires.

"Tires are one of our main legacy services and paired with our free Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee, we're giving consumers real protection at every Midas location for as long as they own their vehicle," said Paul Elliott, VP of Midas Marketing. "That's exactly why tires are front and center in this next chapter of 'Midas is the Best,' with William embodying the same precision and discipline our customers have come to expect in our service bays."

The Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™ is also a free competitive advantage of Midas' Fleet Services, backed by one of the industry's most comprehensive fleet management programs, offering real savings in time and money at a premier network of service locations.

U.S. and Canada Oil Change Bundle Promotion

Alongside the tire-focused creative, Midas also launched a new oil change bundle promotion earlier this month that includes a free tire rotation and free digital vehicle inspection available at participating U.S. and Canada locations.

Between August 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026, customers who visit a Midas location in the U.S. and Canada can receive a Full Synthetic Oil Change for $70 (Plus Disposal Fee) with a Free Tire Rotation and Free Digital Vehicle Inspection.

As families gear up for the start of a new school year filled with carpools, commutes, and after-school activities, Midas is introducing the new bundle promotion to help drivers get ahead of routine maintenance before the busy fall season gets into full swing.

"Consumers are feeling squeezed everywhere right now, and the last thing we want is for car care to be another financial burden," said Ron Katz, owner of Midas of West Palm Beach, Midas of Cocoa Beach, and Midas of Cutler Bay. "Our franchisees see it every day. Families are busier and budgets are tighter heading into the school year. This new Oil Change Bundle Promotion reflects what Midas is all about: showing up for our communities with real value when it matters most."

A Brand Evolving From the Outside In

This tire-focused chapter arrives alongside another major milestone for Midas. The company recently announced two new national store design concepts that will reshape the customer experience at more than 1,200 Midas locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Together, the "Midas is the Best" campaign and the new store designs reflect a single brand evolution playing out on two fronts. From how Midas shows up in the market to how customers experience the brand in-person at its stores.

To learn more about Midas, visit Midas.com.

About Midas

Midas is one of the world's largest providers of automotive services, offering brakes, maintenance, tires, exhaust, steering, and suspension at nearly 2,100 franchised and licensed locations in 20 countries, with about 1,200 in the United States and Canada. To bring transparency and value to every customer, we proudly stand behind our Golden Guarantees, which include the Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™, Limited Lifetime Parts Guarantee™, and the Closer Look Vehicle Check™. Our commitment to the community is further demonstrated through initiatives like Project Spark. Whether it's a routine oil change, new tires, or a major repair, Midas is ready to serve. To find a location near you, visit Midas.com.

SOURCE Midas International