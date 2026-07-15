Midas Unveils Two New National Store Design Concepts

"Driven by customer and franchisee insights, the new store designs are the next step in the company's national brand evolution and honors our 70-year legacy as one of the leaders in the auto care industry," said Lenny Valentino, Jr., President and COO of Midas International. "These designs offer better bay visibility, larger waiting areas, cleaner flow — all intentional features built around how people experience a Midas store."

The two concepts are designed for different real estate contexts. Contemporary Industrial suits high-traffic suburban or highway-adjacent locations with its bold signage, high-contrast branding, and functional layout. Urban Modern suits denser, more walkable markets with its large storefront windows, warm accents, and retail-inspired interior. Both of the new designs include a six-bay, in-line layout with a dedicated Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) bay.

The new concepts also include refreshed exterior architecture, updated showrooms, and larger customer waiting room areas, improved service bay visibility, and modern signage that still honors the unmistakable Midas name. Midas will work closely with all franchisees to ensure future building projects meet new brand guidelines and maintain cohesion standards nationwide. You can view more photos of both renderings here.

"In our research, we discovered that we could design new stores that provide smoother customer flows, quicker interactions between customers and Midas team members, and more waiting areas for customers and their families," said Paul Elliott, VP of Midas Marketing. "The new designs do just that. Whether a franchisee chooses Contemporary Industrial or Urban Modern, the customer's experience will feel intentional—modern, welcoming, and unmistakably Midas."

This year alone, Midas has opened a record number of stores nationwide—its most significant growth and market expansion in decades. The first store featuring the new Contemporary Industrial design is expected to open early next year in Irmo, South Carolina. Gus Herlong, CEO and Co-owner of Palmetto Garage Works, which operates Midas franchise locations across South Carolina, the Greater Washington, D.C. region, and North Florida, will construct the first ground-up location featuring the new design, marking his 36th Midas location.

"The momentum around Midas is incredible and I'm excited for this next chapter in the company's journey," said Herlong. "Consumers across the country trust Midas and the services we provide to keep them safe on the road. Now, they'll be able to experience the evolution of the Midas brand and image in-person. I can't wait for residents of Irmo to visit our new store so that we can earn their trust for years to come."

The store designs are the latest chapter in a broader brand refresh that began this spring with Midas' "Midas is The Best" national campaign—a 70th anniversary celebration starring William Zabka as a master technician, bringing discipline into the service bay. Since launch, the campaign has driven double-digit direct traffic and topped 18 million YouTube views, giving the new store concepts a strong moment of brand momentum to build on. You can watch the commercial video here.

Together, the national campaign and new store design concepts show how Midas is refreshing the brand from the outside in—from how people see it in the market to how they experience it when they walk through the door.

Today, Midas has more than 1,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on continued franchise growth, with plans to expand into key priority markets which you can find here. For more information about Midas, visit midas.com.

About Midas

Midas is one of the world's largest providers of automotive services, offering brakes, maintenance, tires, exhaust, steering, and suspension at nearly 2,100 franchised and licensed locations in 20 countries, with about 1,200 in the United States and Canada. At Midas, we believe in "No B.S."—putting customer service and community first. To bring transparency and value to every customer, we proudly stand behind our Golden Guarantees, which include the Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™, Limited Lifetime Parts Guarantee™, and the Closer Look Vehicle Check™. Our commitment to the community is further demonstrated through initiatives like Project Spark. Whether it's a routine oil change, new tires, or a major repair, Midas is ready to serve. To find a location near you, visit Midas.com.

SOURCE Midas International