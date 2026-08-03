Mighty Spark launches national campaign, expands at Costco and takes summer sampling tour on the road

Chicken snack brand leans into taste as it pursues growth in the fast-rising chicken meat snack segment

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Spark, the creator of the No. 1-selling chicken snack stick, is building momentum ahead of National Snack Stick Day on Sept. 23 with national marketing, retail and experiential initiatives that bring its new "Astoundingly Delicious Chicken" campaign to more consumers.

The brand's latest push includes:

One of Mighty Spark's largest club launches to date, with a nationwide Costco rotation now underway.

Its first national connected TV campaign, reaching audiences across major streaming platforms.

A three-event summer sampling tour reaching pickleball players, youth athletes and their families.

Mighty Spark expands at Costco nationwide

Mighty Spark's 12-count Chicken Snack Stick Variety Packs are rolling out to more than 600 Costco locations nationwide, matching the scale of the brand's largest club launch to date.

Depending on the region, Costco members will find either the Original and Honey Jalapeño Variety Pack or the Original and Teriyaki Variety Pack. Pricing is set by Costco and may vary by location and between in-club and online purchases, with anticipated prices ranging from $12.99 to $14.99.

The launch comes amid constrained U.S. cattle supplies and continued upward pressure on beef costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the nation's beef cow inventory declined 1% to 27.6 million head as of Jan. 1, 2026, and forecasts wholesale beef prices to rise 10.6% this year.

During the 52 weeks ended July 4, 2026, sales of chicken snack sticks grew 97%, compared with 11.5% growth for the overall meat snack category, according to NielsenIQ. Mighty Spark's sales grew more than 43% during the same period.

"The economics of the meat snack category are changing quickly, creating a significant opportunity for chicken," said Andrew Wagner, chief marketing officer of Mighty Spark. "Our Costco expansion, national campaign and sampling program will introduce more families to a snack that delivers bold flavor, quality ingredients and convenient protein at a price that makes sense for everyday occasions."

The launch also coincides with the back-to-school season, when families are looking for convenient snacks that can move easily from lunchboxes and backpacks to sports bags and after-school activities. Mighty Spark's individually packaged Snack Sticks, including its Mini Snack Sticks, are designed for busy, on-the-go occasions while delivering the flavor families crave.

First national campaign puts humor behind "Astoundingly Delicious Chicken"

Mighty Spark's first national connected TV campaign brings the brand's "Astoundingly Delicious Chicken" positioning to streaming audiences through two spots highlighting the convenience, taste and texture of its chicken products.

The product-focused "No Compromise" spot highlights Mighty Spark's ingredients and flavor, while the humor-driven "Award Ceremony" spot celebrates everyday moments made better by a delicious chicken snack stick.

The campaign will reach viewers across streaming platforms including HBO Max, discovery+, Paramount+, HGTV, ABC and Roku. It will focus on families, health and fitness enthusiasts, better-for-you shoppers and consumers who already purchase meat snacks.

Display and retail media advertising will extend the campaign's reach and reinforce Mighty Spark's back-to-school message, positioning its chicken snack sticks as a convenient, astoundingly delicious option for lunchboxes, backpacks, sports bags and busy schedules for parents and kids alike.

Mighty Spark takes its snacks on the road

Mighty Spark is also bringing its chicken snack sticks directly to families and active consumers through a summer sampling campaign produced in partnership with Fastbreak AI. Through its Fastbreak Connect platform, the sports technology company produces brand activations designed to connect consumer brands with athletes and families at sporting events.

The campaign kicked off July 23 at the Major League Pickleball tournament in Northbrook, Illinois, where:

Mighty Spark brand ambassadors distributed 4,000 individual chicken snack sticks to players and spectators.

Mighty Spark creative appeared on LED screens throughout the venue.

Custom video content from the event was shared on social media channels operated by Mighty Spark and Major League Pickleball.

The sampling tour will continue at two youth soccer tournaments:

Desperado Summer Cup: Aug. 7-9 in Grapevine, Texas.

Virginia Cup: Sept. 4-6 in Midlothian and Williamsburg, Virginia. The tournament features players ages 8 to 19.

The events will introduce Mighty Spark to young athletes and their families as the back-to-school and fall sports seasons get underway, highlighting the brand's portable chicken snack sticks as an easy option for practices, tournaments, school days and other on-the-go occasions.

Media images can be found here.

About Mighty Spark

Mighty Spark is a premium chicken company focused on delivering great-tasting lean protein that empowers consumers to eat well without sacrifice. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Mighty Spark sells chicken snack sticks, preseasoned, ready-to-cook ground chicken and chicken patties made with whole-food ingredients. In partnership with Feeding America and with support from retail partners and consumers, Mighty Spark has donated more than 19 million meals to local food banks nationwide.

For more information or to find a retailer, visit mightysparkfood.com.

SOURCE Mighty Spark