Mighty Spark Leads Fastest-Growing Segment in Meat Snacks With Nationwide Expansion

New maple flavor and mini sticks launch as chicken outpaces meat snacks growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Spark , the creator of the No. 1 selling chicken snack stick, is accelerating its national expansion in 2026, fueled by rapid category growth, expanded retail distribution and two new product innovations. The company is introducing a Maple Chicken Snack Stick flavor and a new mini stick format as chicken continues to outpace total meat snacks growth.

Chicken snack sticks are now one of the fastest-growing segments in the meat snacks aisle. Chicken sticks are growing six times faster than the overall meat snacks category, according to Nielsen data, with total meat snacks up 12% and chicken sticks up 70% in the latest 52 weeks. The 70% growth rate significantly outpaces the broader category and underscores shifting consumer demand toward leaner protein options. Mighty Spark leads the segment as the top-selling chicken snack stick brand. As consumers prioritize protein across more eating occasions, the brand is expanding to meet demand for convenient, high-quality snacks made from the most-consumed protein in the United States.

In 2026, Mighty Spark will add hundreds of additional stores and items across every division of Kroger, launch three new items in Publix and roll out 12-count variety packs to Costco clubs nationwide. By year's end, the brand will be available in more than 25,000 distribution points nationwide, in addition to key e-commerce and grocery delivery platforms. Mighty Spark has also been named to Instacart's list of Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands for two consecutive years.

"With so many consumers looking for healthy and easy protein options, we saw an opportunity to bring meaningful innovation to meat snacks using chicken," said Andrew Wagner, chief marketing officer of Mighty Spark. "We built Mighty Spark around the belief that chicken deserved its own space in meat snacks. Today, we're proud to lead the chicken-only snack stick segment and continue expanding from coast to coast as demand accelerates."

The meat snacks aisle has become one of the fastest-growing categories in grocery as consumers increasingly add protein to foods across the store, from breakfast staples to baked goods. Convenient, high-quality protein snacks have become a staple for busy families. While beef and pork have traditionally dominated the category, chicken consumption in the United States is more than two and a half times that of beef. Mighty Spark has focused exclusively on chicken, delivering a flavorful, tender snack stick that aligns with evolving consumer preferences for leaner protein.

To support continued growth, Mighty Spark is expanding its snack stick portfolio with new flavor and format innovations. Maple Chicken Snack Sticks, launching at all Publix locations, offer a sweet and savory flavor profile designed to appeal to families. The company is also introducing half-ounce Chicken Mini Sticks, launching at all Publix locations, select Kroger stores and additional retailers. Minis will be available in Original Sea Salt and Pepper and Teriyaki and sold in a 12-count pack designed for expanded usage occasions. The smaller format provides portion-controlled convenience for lunchboxes, gym bags and on-the-go snacking for both kids and adults.

Mighty Spark is a premium chicken company focused on delivering great-tasting lean protein that empowers consumers to eat well without sacrifice. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Mighty Spark sells chicken snack sticks, pre-seasoned ready-to-cook ground chicken and chicken patties made with whole food ingredients. In partnership with Feeding America and with support from retail partners and consumers, Mighty Spark has donated more than 19 million meals to local food banks nationwide.

