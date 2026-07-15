MIKE AND IKE® Introduces its Candy as Characters for the First Time Through New "We Got'chew™" Campaign

New We Got'chew™ platform brings Mike and Ike candy to life as on-screen personalities, in a campaign marking the commercial directorial debut of Emmy-nominated comedian Kenan Thompson

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIKE AND IKE®, a Just Born Quality Confections brand, today unveiled "We Got'chew™," a new long-term brand platform and national marketing campaign that introduces Mike and Ike as character personalities for the first time. The initiative marks a major evolution for the brand, transforming its iconic candy beans into character personalities and creating new opportunities to connect with consumers through humor and entertainment.

We Got'chew

"We Got'chew™" positions MIKE AND IKE® as the candy companion for life's everyday little dramas. Through humor-driven storytelling and relatable scenarios, the campaign is designed to deepen connections with longtime fans while introducing the brand to a new generation of candy lovers. With this launch, MIKE AND IKE® is evolving beyond product-focused messaging to create deeper emotional connections through storytelling and humor.

To launch the campaign, MIKE AND IKE® partnered with six-time Emmy nominated actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in Saturday Night Live history, to direct creative featuring the brand's characters. The work marks Thompson's commercial directorial debut and includes four hero spots, behind-the-scenes content and social extensions that expand the world of Mike and Ike beyond the campaign launch.

"The best comedy comes from situations people instantly recognize," said Thompson. "What I loved about this campaign is that it takes those everyday moments we've all experienced and looks at them through the perspective of Mike and Ike. They're funny, a little ridiculous and surprisingly relatable, which made them a lot of fun to bring to life."

For the first time in the brand's history, Mike and Ike are introduced as on-screen character personalities, bringing a new dimension to the MIKE AND IKE® brand world. Across four hero spots, social-first content and digital extensions, Mike and Ike help consumers "chew through" life's relatable everyday moments, from being left on read to workplace stress and social awkwardness. Additional content and activations will roll out throughout the year as part of the "We Got'chew™" platform.

"For decades, consumers have known MIKE AND IKE® for bold fruity flavor and chewy fun," said Meenakshi Trehan, Chief Growth Officer for MIKE AND IKE®. "With We Got'chew™, we're building a bigger brand world around those product truths. By bringing Mike and Ike to life, we're creating memorable characters that can connect with consumers through humor, personality and the everyday moments we all experience."

Produced by Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.'s production company, Artists for Artists (AFA), in association with Promethean Pictures, founded by Keith Black, the campaign blends comedy, branded entertainment and digital-first storytelling. The new brand campaign and platform was created in partnership with the MIKE AND IKE® brand's advertising agency Curiosity.

MIKE AND IKE® has been delivering bold, fruity, chewy candy for more than 80 years, earning a place in candy culture with its vibrant, mixable flavors. For more information about MIKE AND IKE®, visit www.MIKEANDIKE.com and stay up to date with the campaign on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Campaign imagery and video assets are available here.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to create joyful moments and stronger communities. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

AFA and Promethean Pictures Credits:

Director: Kenan Thompson

Executive Producer: John Ryan Jr.

Supervising Producer: Michelle Mastellone

Creative Director: Matt Lange

Line Producer: Keith Black

Producers: Alex Lange and Will Hariton

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections