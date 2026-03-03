PEEPS® Brand Unveils 2026 Collaboration Lineup to Sweeten the Spring Season

New and returning partners bring a fresh dose of fun to Easter baskets across the country

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter, the PEEPS® Brand is inviting fans to welcome the spring season in style with a fresh lineup of limited-edition collaborations. From crave-worthy treats to eye-catching fashion and playful accessories, the 2026 collection brings the iconic Marshmallow brand to life in exciting new ways!

PEEPS 2026 Sweet Collabs

"Each year, we look forward to finding new ways fans can celebrate with the PEEPS® Brand, and this season's partners offer fun additions to bring home alongside their favorite PEEPS® Marshmallow treats," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Whether you're snacking, styling or gifting, these sweet collaborations make every PEEPS® moment even more joyful."

Hostess® PEEPS® Cupcakes

Two iconic treats come together for the first time in this deliciously nostalgic mashup. Hostess® PEEPS® Cupcakes feature the Frosted Golden Cake fans know and love, filled with Marshmallow crème and topped with bright yellow icing and the signature Hostess® squiggle. The result is a sweet, snackable nod to spring that brings the fun of PEEPS® beyond the Easter basket. Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

Rita's Italian Ice

Back for another season, Rita's is reintroducing the fan-favorite PEEPS® Mystery Flavor Italian Ice. Served in a white hue with its flavor kept secret, this refreshing twist on the classic Marshmallow treat invites guests to guess the flavor for a chance to win prizes. Available for a limited time at participating Rita's locations nationwide beginning March 20.

Chip City Cookies

New York-based Chip City joins the 2026 lineup with a PEEPS®-inspired Marshmallow-filled cookie. Mixed with pink and yellow sprinkles and rolled in yellow sanding sugar, this limited-edition flavor will be available in all Chip City locations.

Baseball Life 101

Baseball Lifestyle 101 celebrates Easter with a limited-edition drop inspired by the iconic PEEPS® Brand. Available at BL101.com and BL101 Retail Experience Stores, the collection pairs the brand's baseball lifestyle roots with PEEPS®-inspired graphics and spring-ready colorways, creating a playful crossover just in time for the season.

Frost Buddy Drinkware

Frost Buddy debuts a new collection of PEEPS®-themed drinkware just in time for spring festivities. Featuring bright, colorful designs and practical insulation, the lineup includes Frost Buddy's best-selling universal can coolers, bottles and tumblers. Available online and in several Dick's Sporting Goods locations.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place is bringing springtime fun to kids' wardrobes with PEEPS®-branded apparel and accessories featuring the iconic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies. From colorful pajamas and graphic tees to slippers and accessories, the styles are available online and in select stores at The Children's Place for festive spring moments and family celebrations.

CakeBites

Available in two varieties, PEEPS® Marshmallow-flavored CakeBites make their way to grocery retailers across the U.S. for a limited time. These bite-sized snacks feature layers of Marshmallow-flavored cake and sweet crème, all enrobed in festive pink or yellow icing, making them a perfect grab-and-go option for parties, baskets or spring snacking anytime.

Bath & Body Works

New for 2026, Bath & Body Works debuts a limited-edition PEEPS® collection, dubbed Peepin' It Real, which features a curated assortment of body care, home fragrance, décor and accessories inspired by the beloved brand. Developed in partnership with world-class perfumers, the collection will be available in stores and online starting in March.

Simply Southern

Southern lifestyle brand Simply Southern brings its signature charm to a new collection of apparel and accessories inspired by PEEPS®. Available online and in select retailers across the United States, the collection features playful graphics, bright spring colors, and Bunny and Chick-themed designs—a festive take on casual staples.

ALEX AND ANI

Jewelry brand ALEX AND ANI returns for Easter 2026 with new additions to its PEEPS® collection, including the debut of precious metal pieces that join the existing charm bangles and beaded bracelets, necklaces and earrings inspired by the classic Chick and Bunny. Launching February 11, the collection will be available online and at select retailers nationwide.

With something for every fan—and every basket—this year's collaborations bring the joy of PEEPS® to more places and moments than ever before!

