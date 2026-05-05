HOT TAMALES® TURNS UP THE FLAVOR WITH NEW TROPICAL HEAT™

Three bold tropical flavors deliver a sweet-meets-spicy flavor adventure

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why choose between sweet and spicy when you can have both? HOT TAMALES® is expanding beyond its legendary Fierce Cinnamon flavor with the launch of HOT TAMALES® Tropical Heat™, a dynamic fusion of bright tropical fruit flavors and bold heat. The result is a punchy sweet-then-spicy flavor ride made to shake up snack aisles everywhere.

HOT TAMALES® Tropical Heat™

HOT TAMALES® Tropical Heat™ invites candy lovers to step outside of their comfort zone and Live on Flavor's Edge, where fruit and fire meet. Inside every box, three bold tropical flavor mashups are ready to bring the heat: Fiery Lime, Mango Chili and Pineapple Picante. Whether it's movie night, a road trip or a midweek snack break, Tropical Heat™ turns everyday moments into something a whole lot bolder.

Each piece balances juicy tropical fruit with a bold chili kick, delivering an unexpected sweet-heat experience that keeps you reaching for more. This is candy turned up to full blast; it's unapologetic, unexpected and built for those moments when you crave something different and aren't afraid to venture beyond the ordinary.

"Tropical Heat™ is all about pushing flavor boundaries," said Zachary Greenfield, Brand Manager for HOT TAMALES®. "Consumers are looking for bold, unexpected taste experiences, and this new flavor brings something exciting to the brand while staying true to the fiery personality that HOT TAMALES® is known for. With Tropical Heat™, we're inviting fans to step outside of their comfort zone and…Live on Flavor's Edge!"

At launch, HOT TAMALES® Tropical Heat™ will be available at national retailers, including Walmart, Dollar Tree, Albertsons, and Kroger, as well as select regional grocers, giving swicy snack lovers everywhere the chance to experience its bold sweet-heat twist for themselves.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to create joyful moments and stronger communities. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections