MIKE'S® HARD LEMONADE AND ACTOR LAMORNE MORRIS DEBUT THE "MIKE'S JOBSTACLE COURSE" TO SHOW JUST HOW HARD "EASY" JOBS CAN BE AND REWARD CONSUMERS AHEAD OF LABOR DAY

The actor and Mike's team up for a hilarious, one-of-kind experience to show how hard days, in any job, deserve a cold, hard, refreshing-tasting Mike's Hard Lemonade.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We all work hard! It's an American value. In fact, more than half of employed Americans believe their jobs are harder than others, according to a recent survey from Mike's Hard Lemonade. It's our hustle and grind that makes our tough jobs look easy.

Well, we'll see about that.

Does a hard day of weather-predicting, food-tasting, and acting deserve a Mike’s Hard Lemonade? Lamorne Morris says yes. Join Mike’s Hard Lemonade at the Mike’s Jobstacle Course as they make hard days a little sweeter!

Mike's is partnering with hard-working actor Lamorne Morris to host an interactive pop-up event, Mike's Jobstacle Course. This immersive experience will prove that every job has its hard days. And a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Just ahead of Labor Day on August 20 in New York City, a city renowned for its hustle and work ethic, the Mike's Jobstacle Course is giving you the opportunity to experience what different "easy" jobs might be like. Think reporting the weather looks pretty chill? Try your hand at being a weatherperson. Think you've got the right stuff to be a bookseller? Try organizing the stacks yourself. Does "candy taste-tester" sound like a sweet gig? See if you've got the stomach for a job as a food taster. Participants (21+ only) will experience these deceptively challenging "easy" jobs, proving that every job has its own laughably hard moments.

Those brave enough to complete the Mike's Jobstacle Course will be rewarded for their "hard day" with light bites, Mike's Hard Days Rewards swag items (check them out at: www.mikesharddaysrewards.com ) and, of course, Mike's Hard Lemonade – the ultimate hard-earned reward. The Mike's Jobstacle Course will be located at 477 Broadway from 2-8 p.m. ET. RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com .

To put on a hard-working event, you need a hard-working host. Mike's called in an odd job expert: the one and only Lamorne Morris. You might know him as the star of your favorite movie or TV show, or as the host of "The Lamorning After" and "The Mess Around" podcasts, but before his rise to fame he worked at a large retail store and as a bookseller. Now he can add the biggest accolade of all: Mike's Hard Lemonade superfan.

"I have quite the resume. I've worked a lot of different jobs throughout my career from a restaurant server to a big-box retailer clerk to a video rental store employee, and even as a telemarketer before becoming an actor," said Lamorne Morris. "I can tell you from personal experience, all jobs can be surprisingly hard in different ways; and what better reward after a hard day than an ice-cold Mike's Hard Lemonade."

While most of this is fun and games, to gain genuine insight into what's making our days hard, Mike's surveyed employed Americans about their day and jobs to get to the core of the issue, and they uncovered some surprising results:

Most Americans Perceive Their Jobs as Harder Than Others The majority of employed Americans (52%) describe their jobs as harder than other professions.

Jobs Are the Hardest Part of Our Days Half (50%) of employed Americans say the hardest part of their day is a result of their job – 1.5x higher than family or daily responsibilities.

We Deserve a Reward for a Hard Day 85% of employed Americans agree that they deserve a reward after a hard day.



"Mike's is about celebrating the hard work and dedication of consumers who give their all every day, and they deserve to be rewarded," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "At Mike's, we understand the value of hard work, whether it's crafting the perfect blend of three kinds of lemons for our original hard lemonade or the daily grind that so many face. As Labor Day approaches, we want to honor that effort the best way we know how: because a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike's Hard Lemonade."

The Mike's Jobstacle Course follows the brand's Hard Days Deserve a Hard Lemonade campaign that launched this past May around Mike's 25th Anniversary. The campaign taps into the roots of the brand to celebrate hard work and highlight Mike's Hard Lemonade as the ultimate reward after a hard day. Check it out on YouTube .

About Mike's® Hard Lemonade

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's® Hard Lemonade Co. defined the flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking Mike's® Hard Lemonade. Twenty-five years later, the Mike's product line includes Mike's® Hard Lemonade, Mike's HARDER® Lemonade and Mike's® Limonada Fresca. To learn more about Mike's, visit www.mikeshard.com or follow @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram & Facebook .

About Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris, a dynamic Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, producer, and podcast host, is captivating audiences in FX's critically acclaimed "Fargo" Season 5 as the rugged Deputy Witt Farr, a performance that earned him a 2024 Primetime Emmy nomination. Recently, Morris shone in a guest role on CBS' "Ghosts," which garnered him an Ad Astra TV award nomination for "Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series," as well as appearing in a recurring role on Netflix's comedy series "Unstable." Later this year, he will bring to life Garret Morris in Sony Pictures' "Saturday Night," a film that chronicles the thrilling behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the debut of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Morris, best known for his beloved role as Winston on "New Girl," now hosts the engaging podcasts "The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne" alongside Hannah Simone as well as "The Lamorning After" with Kyle Shevrin. His impressive filmography also includes notable roles in "BLOODSHOT," "YESTERDAY," and the award-winning "DEATH OF A TELEMARKETER." A devoted father, Morris splits his time between Los Angeles and Chicago and is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and The Lede Company.

About the Survey

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,145 adults ages 21+ working full- or part-time. Fieldwork was undertaken between 5th - 7th June 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 21+).

