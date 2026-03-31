Mike's Hard Lemonade Celebrates Real Character with New Campaign and Launch of Mike's Dirty Lemonade

Meet Sonny, Cal, and Tina — Three Unique Characters, One Unmatched Taste. Cold. Hard. Refreshing… and a bit Dirty

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world shaped by filters, pressure, and constant comparisons1, Mike's Hard Lemonade is championing what's real.

Mike’s “Made with Real Character” is a new platform celebrating individuality, imperfection, and the power of showing up as you are. Mike’s “Made with Real Character” is led by Sonny, Cal, and Tina, bold, zesty lemon characters who are a little rough around the edges but unapologetically themselves. Speed Speed

Today, the brand unveils "Made with Real Character," a new platform celebrating individuality, imperfection, and the power of showing up as you are. Leading the launch are Sonny, Cal, and Tina: three unique lemons, one unmatched taste — representing the character of Mike's itself. They're bold, zesty, and a little rough around the edges but unapologetically themselves. And while they may be fantastical, their attitudes are dead-on refreshing. Not polished. Not pretending. Just real.

The campaign connects with a generation that values authenticity but navigates spaces that often reward performance2. Gen Z is increasingly drawn to what feels genuine, unfiltered, and true to self — making character, not perfection, the new standard.

At the center of the launch is Mike's Dirty Lemonade (4.5% alc/vol), the boldest innovation yet from the original hard lemonade that created the category 27 years ago, on April 1. Inspired by the viral dirty soda trend, Mike's Dirty Lemonade is a smooth, non-carbonated take on hard lemonade that blends unexpected flavors with a do-it-your-own-way attitude.

Available nationwide, Mike's Dirty Lemonade comes in four standout varieties:

Dirty Lemon Secret: Bright citrus with a tart snap, balanced by just the right touch of sweetness and hot honey flavor.

Bright citrus with a tart snap, balanced by just the right touch of sweetness and hot honey flavor. Dark Cherry Brew: Lush cherry and citrus layered with warm cherry spice flavors and a cola-like finish for added depth.

Lush cherry and citrus layered with warm cherry spice flavors and a cola-like finish for added depth. Very Berry Grape : Juicy grape and bright lemon, blended together with a medley of tangy berry flavors.

: Juicy grape and bright lemon, blended together with a medley of tangy berry flavors. Pineapple Haze: Ripe pineapple and lemon rounded out with creamy coconut notes.

Each flavor delivers more personality, more originality — and zero interest in the same old tastes.

"We're ushering in a new era for Mike's that reflects how people want to show up today," said Kevin Brady, VP of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "This is about embracing individuality and creating something that feels real — in every sense of the word."

"Made with Real Character" will roll out across digital, social, and streaming, supported by a long-term campaign spanning culture, content, and real-world activations across the U.S. Developed in partnership with VCCP, the platform introduces a more playful, culturally connected world for the brand — one where character always comes first.

Sonny, Cal, and Tina will lead the campaign across channels, bringing the platform to life and reminding people that the best version of you isn't the most polished — it's the most real.

To find Mike's Dirty Lemonade near you and learn more, visit mikeshard.com/locator and follow @MikesHardLemonade on social.

1MayoClinic

2Trinity University

About Mike's® Hard Lemonade

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. defined the flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its original hard lemonade. Today, the portfolio includes Mike's® Hard Lemonade, Mike's HARDER® Lemonade, and now NEW! Mike's® Dirty Lemonade—continuing a legacy of bold flavor and refreshing originality. To learn more about Mike's, visit http://www.mikeshard.com or follow @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook & YouTube and @MHL on X.

Mike's is Hard. So is Prison. Don't Drive Drunk. ® Premium Malt Beverage with Flavors. All registered trademarks used under license by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Chicago, IL.

SOURCE Mike's Hard Lemonade