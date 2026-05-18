The All-American Rejects and Mike's® Dirty Lemonade Ask Fans to Share "Dirty Little Secrets" for a Chance to Score a One-of-a-kind Experience with the Band

First came The All-American Rejects' viral House Party Tour, then a surprise New York City performance. Now, Mike's is giving fans a chance to meet the band in Chicago.

CHICAGO, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A dirty little secret. Whether it's a crush on someone you swear is "just a friend" or taking a "sick day" to go to a music festival, we've all got one. Or a few. In fact, research shows that the average person is holding onto 13 secrets, about five of which they've never told a soul.1 This summer, music fans can spill it all for a chance to score an unforgettable experience with The All-American Rejects, the band behind the hit anthem, "Dirty Little Secret." It's all thanks to Mike's® Dirty Lemonade.

Mike's Dirty Lemonade and The All-American Rejects surprise fans with an epic pop-up performance in Brooklyn. Mike's Dirty Lemonade and The All-American Rejects invite fans to share their dirty little secret for the chance to score an expenses-paid trip to Chicago for a VIP.

Launched this spring and available nationwide, Mike's Dirty Lemonade (4.5% alc./vol.) is a non-carbonated hard lemonade inspired by the viral dirty soda trend. The lineup includes Dirty Lemon Secret, Dark Cherry Brew, Very Berry Grape and Pineapple Haze, each delivering bold flavor combinations that reflect the same unapologetic attitude behind this partnership.

Last night, May 15, in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, New York City fans got to try Mike's newest, crushably smooth flavors, including Dirty Lemon Secret, at a surprise concert by The All-American Rejects. They transformed an empty, unassuming warehouse into a full-blown concert venue. As word spread, the crowd grew, creating the band's most unforgettable show yet. No box office. No fancy promo. Just a secret — and taste — worth sharing.

If you missed the Brooklyn show (or just can't get enough), don't worry! Mike's Dirty Lemonade is inviting music lovers across the country to share their "dirty little secrets" at mikeshard.com/dirty-lemonade-aar. Those who do will get a chance to score an expenses-paid trip to Chicago for a VIP experience at The All-American Rejects' tour stop in August — turning dirty little secrets into shared memories they'll never forget.

The All-American Rejects' House Party Tour first went viral in 2025 for its fan-driven shows that spread by word of mouth. Sponsored by Mike's Dirty Lemonade, the tour returned for its second year on May 1 with 10 surprise shows across the country in anticipation of the band's new album, "Sandbox," which was officially released ahead of the May 15 show.

"Some of the best things we've done as a band start from unexpected places," said Tyson Ritter, lead vocalist of The All-American Rejects. "That's what made this partnership with Mike's Dirty Lemonade feel right. A lot of what we've been doing on tour has spread the same way, through fans showing up and passing it along. We didn't expect this to grow into such a big moment, but people show up for something real."

"Mike's has always been about celebrating real character and embracing what makes people unique," added Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at Mike's Hard Lemonade. "That's why partnering with The All-American Rejects felt like such a natural fit. Their music and this tour have created genuine moments for fans, and Mike's Dirty Lemonade brings that same unapologetic energy to life. People embrace their so-called 'dirty secrets' because it's those raw, unfiltered truths that actually define our character."

To keep up with the latest from Mike's Dirty Lemonade, follow along on Instagram and TikTok at @MikesHardLemonade and find Mike's Dirty Lemonade near you at mikeshard.com/locator — because some secrets don't stay secret for long.

1Psychology Today

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of U.S./D.C., 21+ ONLY. Void in AK/HI/MD and where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 5/15/26 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 6/15/26 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. See official rules @ https://www.mikeshard.com/sweepstakes/aar. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago, IL.

About Mike's® Hard Lemonade

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. defined the flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its original hard lemonade. Today, the portfolio includes Mike's® Hard Lemonade, Mike's HARDER® Lemonade, and now NEW! Mike's® Dirty Lemonade — continuing a legacy of bold flavor and refreshing originality. To learn more about Mike's, visit http://www.mikeshard.com or follow @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook & YouTube and @MHL on X.

Mike's is Hard. So is Prison. Don't Drive Drunk. ® Premium Malt Beverage with Flavors. All registered trademarks used under license by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Chicago, IL.

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