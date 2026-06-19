Milberg Earns Four Practice Group Rankings and Individual Recognition in Chambers USA 2026

Top Ranking in North Carolina and Tennessee Plaintiffs' Litigation; Milberg's Gary Klinger Also Recognized Nationally in Privacy & Data Security

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Milberg PLLC has earned four practice group rankings in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA, including Band 1 recognition for plaintiffs' litigation in both North Carolina and Tennessee. Senior Partner Gary Klinger also received individual nationwide recognition in Privacy & Data Security: Litigation, reflecting the firm's expanding leadership in complex data breach, privacy, and consumer protection practice.

Chambers USA is widely regarded as one of the legal industry's most respected independent ranking guides. Its rankings are based on rigorous market research, client and attorney interviews, and assessments of legal ability, client service, commercial vision, diligence, and professional conduct.

"These rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us to pursue accountability at the highest level" said Grossman. Post this

"Being recognized by Chambers across multiple states and nationally speaks to what our team has built over decades—a practice that fights for people and communities against some of the most powerful corporate defendants in the country," said Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "These rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us to pursue accountability at the highest level."

Milberg's 2026 Chambers USA Rankings

Practice Group Rankings:

Band 1 — Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — North Carolina

— Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — North Carolina Band 1 — Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — Tennessee

— Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — Tennessee Band 2 — Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — Illinois

— Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs — Illinois Band 3 — Privacy & Data Security: Litigation — USA Nationwide

Individual Rankings:

Gary Klinger, Senior Partner — Band 2, Privacy & Data Security: Litigation — USA Nationwide

"This level of recognition, particularly in Privacy and Data Security, serves to showcase the scale and seriousness of the work we've been doing on behalf of consumers whose data has been compromised," said Klinger. "Data breach and privacy litigation is one of the fastest-growing areas of consumer protection law, and we intend to remain at the forefront of it."

These rankings affirm Milberg's continued leadership in high-stakes plaintiffs' litigation and its commitment to holding powerful institutions accountable nationwide.

About Milberg PLLC

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing consumers, investors, and communities against corporate misconduct. The firm's practice spans class actions, mass torts, environmental litigation, consumer protection, securities fraud, and data privacy, recovering more than $50B for clients and holding leadership roles in some of the most significant mass tort and class action proceedings in U.S. history. For more information, visit milberg.com.

SOURCE Milberg