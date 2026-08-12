Mili and Holistiplan Partner to Bring Tax Planning Into AI-Powered Advisor Workflows

The partnership makes a client's tax picture part of the whole advisory relationship, extending tax advice from a seasonal exercise to a year-round discipline.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mili, an AI platform for wealth management firms, and Holistiplan, tax planning software used across more than 10,000 advisory firms, today announced a partnership that puts a client's tax analysis to work across the advisor's workflows.

L to R: Holistiplan CEO and Co-founder, Roger Pine, with Mili CEO and Co-founder, Chirag Gandhi

Advisors walk into meetings with a client's latest tax summary already in their preparation, ask specific questions mid-meeting and get answers drawn from the return itself, and take Holistiplan's scenario analyses into planning conversations and client follow-ups. That analysis also becomes firm-branded proposals and presentations, and Mili's agents surface opportunities across an advisor's full book.

A tax return is the densest record a client ever hands their advisor: income, businesses, charitable giving, and life changes, documented in one filing.

More than half of financial advisors run tax planning on Holistiplan, according to Kitces Research. Six consecutive years atop the T3/Inside Information Software Survey, the platform has reached more than one million households.

The partnership grew out of repeated requests from firms already running both platforms. Mili's work starts from what they produce in Holistiplan, and the companies are deepening the connection as the industry extends AI across advisor operations.

Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili, said, "Tax is the one place a client can count their advisor's value in dollars. The firms that bring tax insight into every client conversation will set the standard for what advice is worth, and every other firm will be measured against them."

Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan, said, "Advisors are under growing pressure to deliver the same level of proactive guidance to every client, not just the most complex. Holistiplan exists to make that standard practice scalable across every relationship."

The integration is now live for mutual customers.

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan is a financial planning platform built by financial advisors, for financial advisors, helping firms deliver tax planning, property & casualty insurance planning, and estate planning from a single unified system. Used by more than 10,000 firms nationwide, the platform analyzes tax returns, insurance policies, and estate documents to surface planning opportunities and generate client-ready deliverables in minutes. Holistiplan has been named the #1 tax planning software in the Kitces Report Studies and for six consecutive years in the T3/Inside Information Software Surveys, a reflection of its category leadership.

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, prospecting, onboarding, planning, data management, document intelligence, and compliance. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, with no recordings or bots by default, and works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250 billion in client assets. Learn more at getmili.ai .

Media Contact: Chirag Gandhi | [email protected]

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SOURCE Mili