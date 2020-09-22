Millennials On and Off Campus Are Lacking Sapience and Viewpoint Diversity

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAPIENT Being's Make Free Speech Again On Campus (MFSAOC) organizations are seeking intellectual members for new chapters at America's high school and college campus—and their World Of Writing Warriors (WOWW) program is promoting viewpoint diverse journalism on and off campus.

The SAPIENT Being's Make Free Speech Again On Campus (MFSAOC) organizations are seeking intellectual members for new chapters at America's high school and college campus-and their World Of Writing Warriors (WOWW) program is promoting viewpoint diverse journalism on and off campus.

The Society Advancing Personal Intelligence & Enlightenment Now Together (SAPIENT) Being is an educational non-profit organization whose primary goals are to enhance viewpoint diverse journalism and develop intellectual humility and sapience so students, administrators, and professors can participate in free speech while openly discussing alternate viewpoints on and off campus without fear or intimidation for doing so.

"Ideological diversity, academic humility, and freedom of expression are all acutely underrepresented throughout America's academic institutions and journalism programs," notes founder and CEO of the SAPIENT Being, Corey Lee Wilson.

"For example, in 2014 the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) found 61% of college campuses have restrictive free speech policies. The Heterodox Academy notes that New England has the most liberal college administrators ratio of 25-to-one ratio of liberals to conservatives. The Templeton Foundation's research and grants initiative on intellectual humility may hold the psychological key to understanding and eliminating illiberalism on campus.

Illiberalism in popular usage, is used to describe an attitude that is close-minded, intolerant, and bigoted.

"Journalistic outlets face many of the same challenges as academic institutions and like the academy, most newsrooms skew decisively left," adds Wilson. "According to the American Journalism project—one of the longest-running and most comprehensive studies of U.S. journalists (conducted every ten years since 1972)—only about 7% of contemporary journalists are Republicans."

The SAPIENT BEING programs are essential for sapience which trumps all left-right ideologies and counters the intolerance of campus and journalism illiberalism.

Per Wilson, "We are a non-ideological, non-partisan, and non-religious organization with one principle—which is human sapience (wisdom)—and welcome with open minds, arms, and hearts a diverse demographic (physically and intellectually) from all ideologies, faiths, walks of life—to fight the idiocracy of illiberalism."

The two SAPIENT Being programs offer a one-time $25 lifetime membership.

The first program is the Make Free Speech Again on Campus (MFSAOC) movement and its primary purpose and venue is to organize and establish on and off campus chapters and supporters to practice, protect and promote freedom of speech and expression and their principles as well as develop viewpoint diverse and intellectually humble discussions.

The second program is the World of Writing Warriors (WOWW) all digital journalism venue for individuals and students interested in sapient and viewpoint diverse journalism, communications, and broadcasting programs that seek to challenge the academic and student viewpoint orthodoxy so prevalent on campus as well as fight fake-news journalism.

The SAPIENT Being is a registered 501 (c) (3) NPO listed with Charity Navigator (EIN #: 83-3685019 dated 4-16-19). Corey Lee Wilson is also a member of Phi Kappa Tau and the Heterodox Academy, author of The SAPIENT Being, and President of Fratire Publishing.

For media inquiries contact: Corey Lee Wilson, SAPIENT Being, https://www.sapientbeing.org, [email protected] and Office # (951) 638-5562.

SOURCE SAPIENT Being