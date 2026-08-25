MILLER INDUSTRIES TO PRESENT AND HOST 1X1 INVESTOR MEETINGS AT THE 17TH ANNUAL MIDWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON AUGUST 26TH & 27TH IN CHICAGO, IL

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR), the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday August 27, 2026 at The Intercontinental in Chicago, IL. Mr. Miller's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and on the investor relations page of the Company's website: http://www.millerind.com/investors.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or [email protected].

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Omars™, Titan® and Eagle®.

Contacts

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, - 214-966-9014

Steven Hooser, Three Part Advisors, LLC, - 214-293-3937

[email protected]

CONTACT: Miller Industries, Inc.

Debbie Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer

(423) 238-8464





FTI Consulting

Mike Gaudreau

[email protected]

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.