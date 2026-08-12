Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman strengthens law firm representation practice with addition of John Koski, leading professional responsibility lawyer

Premier boutique firm, celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, also adds former federal prosecutor Alexandra Morgan as counsel and commercial litigator James Mooney as associate

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman, a preeminent boutique law firm in Chicago, announced today that John Koski, a renowned professional responsibility lawyer with deep experience advising law firms, accounting firms and attorneys, has joined the firm as senior counsel.

Koski, who served for two decades as General Counsel and Global Chief Legal Officer at Dentons, one of the world's largest law firms, will concentrate his practice on the representation of law firms and lawyers in matters involving risk management, structure, governance and professional responsibility.

"John brings an exceptional reputation and two decades of experience at the highest levels of the legal profession," said Edward Feldman, partner at Miller Shakman. "His addition deepens our law firm representation practice and expands our ability to advise clients across disputes, transactional matters, compliance and counseling."

With the additions of Koski, former federal prosecutor Alexandra Morgan and commercial litigator James Mooney, the firm has added five attorneys over the past year, strengthening its bench and expertise across core practice areas.

Koski, who has advised law firms, accounting firms, individual attorneys, and others on legal, ethical and regulatory issues in the U.S. and abroad, said, "Miller Shakman combines exceptional lawyers with a warm, collaborative culture and has long been a go-to firm for law firms and lawyers seeking trusted advice. I'm especially excited to join partners I've worked with and taught alongside over the years, and I look forward to serving clients together."

Since 2019, Koski has been a Lecturer in Law at the University of Chicago School of Law, where he teaches Professional Responsibility in Representing Business Organizations. He serves on the Board of Lawyers Defending American Democracy and is a member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers, the American Bar Association's Center for Professional Responsibility, and the Collaborative Association of Professional Responsibility Instructors in Illinois.

Miller Shakman also announced that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Morgan has joined the firm as counsel. She will focus her practice on commercial disputes, internal investigations and criminal matters.

She spent the previous six years in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago. Morgan began her litigation career at Skadden Arps before clerking for Judge Michael Y. Scudder of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

"Alex brings the judgment and perspective of a highly regarded federal prosecutor, with significant experience in both trial and appellate matters," said Miller Shakman partner Brian Kerwin, who worked with Morgan as Chief of Appeals at the U.S. Attorney's Office before joining the firm in January. "Her experience will strengthen our litigation and investigations practices and make her an invaluable resource for our clients."

James Mooney, a litigator whose practice focuses on complex commercial matters, joined the firm as an associate in March. He has represented clients in the defense of large-class claims, in complex real estate disputes and in government investigations. A graduate of Yale Law School, Mooney clerked for Judge Lee Rosenthal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and Judge Thomas Hardiman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He spent the previous three and a half years litigating at Sidley Austin in Chicago.

MILLER SHAKMAN LEVINE & FELDMAN is a preeminent boutique firm based in Chicago. Since its founding in 1946, the firm has provided the highest level of legal services to its clients—from Fortune 100 companies and Am Law 100 law firms to individuals and family-owned businesses. Many of the nation's largest and most sophisticated law firms count on the firm for complex legal counsel and litigation. Seven former partners collectively have served at every level of the federal judiciary, including the firm's co-founder, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg. Honored by several community organizations and bar associates for its contributions to the legal community and commitment to public service, Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman features a core group of accomplished partners supported by a small pool of talented associates.

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SOURCE Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman