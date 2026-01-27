Former Chief of Appeals at United States Attorney's Office Brian Kerwin joins Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman, bolstering firm's litigation team

Preeminent boutique firm, which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026, also fortifies bench by promoting Michaela Kabat to partner and adding Michael Kang as associate

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman, a preeminent boutique litigation firm in Chicago, said today that former federal prosecutor Brian Kerwin has rejoined the firm as partner after serving as chief of appeals at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago, where he spent the last seven years.

Kerwin, a seasoned trial and appellate lawyer and legal strategist, will represent corporations and individuals in civil lawsuits, criminal matters and internal investigations. He has represented corporate clients in disputes alleging fraud, negligence, legal malpractice, breach of contract, RICO, trade secrets and antitrust violations, among others.

"We're thrilled Brian has rejoined the firm as a partner. He bolsters our litigation team and will be a tremendous resource for the firm and its clients," said Edward Feldman, partner at Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman. "He quickly rose to a top leadership position at the U.S. Attorney's office while handling a range of complex cases. His trial, appellate and leadership experience complements our diverse team of accomplished practitioners."

The firm also announced the promotion of Michaela Kabat to partner and the hiring of Michael Kang as associate, two moves that continue the firm's tradition of hiring and developing the next generation of top-shelf legal talent.

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Kerwin oversaw criminal litigation before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and supervised the dispositive motion practice of more than 100 federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Illinois. As Chief of Appeals, he frequently advised the U.S. Attorney and trial teams on legal strategy, litigation risk and novel questions of law.

Recognized as an experienced advocate and strategic thinker possessing deep familiarity with the federal courts, Kerwin authored or co-authored more than 75 federal appellate briefs and argued 19 appeals. Kerwin also tried complex cases on charges ranging from securities and wire fraud to serial pipe bombing.

"After a deeply rewarding run at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago, I'm thrilled to be back at a firm with such a storied legacy and genuine commitment to civic engagement and public service," Kerwin said.

Prior to his tenure at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kerwin was an associate at Miller Shakman for nearly three years. He began his legal career as a litigator in the Washington, D.C., office of one of the world's largest law firms. He also clerked for Judge Joel M. Flaum on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and for Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Kabat, who represents companies and individuals in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts, joined the firm as an associate in 2022 after spending nearly four years at a large national law firm. She previously clerked for Judge John Z. Lee on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

She advises law firms and lawyers in matters involving claims of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and attorney disciplinary matters. She also regularly represents individuals in divorce and other family law matters, often involving complex financial matters and business valuations. In addition, she is a trained volunteer mediator through the Center for Conflict Resolution.

Kang, who joined the firm in September, is a litigator whose practice focuses on complex litigation matters. He has represented clients in the defense of antitrust claims, in administrative proceedings and civil rights litigation. After spending nearly four years at a large national law firm, Kang clerked for Judge Mary M. Rowland on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"Michaela has brilliantly served our commercial and family law clients for several years. With nearly a decade of litigation experience under her belt, she is more than ready to take on a lead litigation role as a Miller Shakman partner," Feldman said. "Michael's prior litigation experience and federal clerkship position him well to effectively and efficiently serve our clients."

MILLER SHAKMAN LEVINE & FELDMAN is a preeminent boutique litigation firm based in Chicago. Since its founding in 1946, the firm has provided the highest level of legal services to its clients—from Fortune 100 companies and Am Law 100 law firms to individuals and family-owned businesses. Many of the nation's largest and most sophisticated law firms count on the firm for representation for complex legal counsel and litigation. Seven former partners collectively have served at every level of the federal judiciary, including the firm's co-founder, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg. Honored by several community organizations and bar associates for its contributions to the legal community and commitment to public service, Miller Shakman Levine & Feldman features a core group of accomplished partners supported by a small pool of talented associates.

