MILLER VALUE PARTNERS APPRECIATION ETF (TICKER: MVPA) TO TRANSFER PRIMARY LISTING TO THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Ticker symbol MVPA will remain unchanged; no shareholder action required.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Value Partners, LLC, investment adviser to the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (the "Fund") (ticker: MVPA), today announced that the Fund will transfer its primary listing from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange, effective September 1, 2026.

The Fund's ticker symbol, MVPA, will remain unchanged. The transfer is not expected to interrupt trading in the Fund's shares, and shareholders are not required to take any action.

The New York Stock Exchange's floor-based Designated Market Maker structure is expected to provide enhanced secondary-market support for the Fund, including greater market depth, tighter and more resilient quoted markets, and support for orderly trading.

The transfer will not result in any additional expense to the Fund or its shareholders. Miller Value Partners will bear the additional costs associated with the listing arrangement for the benefit of shareholders, particularly investors buying and selling Fund shares in the secondary market.

The transfer will not affect the Fund's investment objective, investment strategy, portfolio management, holdings, or ticker symbol.

About Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF

The Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF, ticker MVPA, is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation. Additional information is available at www.millervaluefunds.com.

About Miller Value Partners

Miller Value Partners, LLC was founded in 1999 by Bill Miller. Bill Miller IV, CFA, CMT serves as Chief Investment Officer and Chairman for Miller Value Partners. The Firm's long- term, value-driven investment approach produces flexible strategies with high active share. Miller Value Partners is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information and are available at www.millervaluefunds.com or by calling 888-593-5110. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of the Fund are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the Fund's net asset value, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

The Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

© 2026 Miller Value Partners, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Miller Value Partners LLC