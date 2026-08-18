Millions of Americans Are Already Using AI for Health Questions. Function Lets Members Bring Personal Biology Into the Conversation.

Function launches secure health connector that allows members to connect their health data with leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function today launched its secure health data connector, marking a step forward in how people use AI to understand their health. The connector allows members to securely bring their lab results and clinician-reviewed notes into the AI platforms they already use, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. For the millions already turning to AI with important health questions, this means answers can now be informed by their biology, not population averages.

Preparing for a cardiology appointment with a family history of heart attacks, making sense of concerning lab results before seeing a specialist, or searching for answers behind persistent exhaustion are all deeply personal, high-stakes moments. They require more than generalized data.

With more than 80 percent of Function members showing at least one biomarker outside the optimal range, the need for personalization is immediate. Elevated ApoB, low ferritin, and abnormal thyroid markers can raise urgent questions about what's driving symptoms, what follow-up is needed, and what to discuss with a physician. Until now, AI tools couldn't account for that context. Function changes that by allowing members to securely connect 160+ lab results, longitudinal health history, and clinician-reviewed notes, making responses more specific, relevant, and grounded in the individual.

"AI can empower us to understand and take action in so many aspects of our lives. Yet when it comes to health, AI has been missing the context that matters most: our biology," said Ziad Sultan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Function. "Function now lets you safely share your lab results and clinician-reviewed notes with your preferred AI. You can now choose to truly personalize the conversation by grounding it in your own health."

Since launching Private AI Chat through Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ last year, members have already been using it to better understand their health. This broader rollout builds on a simple belief that understanding your health and accessing accurate, personalized information should be easy. Members can now ask health questions with responses shaped by their biomarker patterns and personal goals across areas like heart health, hormones, metabolism, and energy.

Function gives members the freedom to access this information within the AI tools they already use, without being locked into a single ecosystem.

About Function

Function is on a mission to enable everyone to live 100 healthy years. A groundbreaker in its category, Function has changed the game by making lab testing, MRI and CT, and longitudinal health data accessible, understandable, and actionable—serving millions. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is leveraging a dedicated clinical team to develop a continuous learning system that helps its members see, understand, and act on their biology over time. Members receive access to 160+ lab tests—including biannual testing—for just $365/year, equivalent to $1 per day, covering the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's results are integrated into an intelligent, personalized interface designed to support powerfully informed decision-making. Function members can also access (for an additional cost) MRI and CT that are designed to see signs of cancer and hundreds of other conditions. Function believes everyone should have the power to own their health.

SOURCE Function Health