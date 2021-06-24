Mimo Monitors Announces the Mimo Myst Family, Three Elegant 10.1" Displays to Maximize Convenience and Flexibility in Conference Rooms

"With Mimo's combined expertise in creating reliable and premium conference room solutions, we set out to develop an entirely new generation of displays that provide an ideal offering, no matter the size, scale, architecture, or need of the conference room," said David Anderson, President of Mimo Monitors. "We believe that the displays included in the Mimo Myst family provide a comprehensive, seamless solution that will empower both the installers and end users—elevating conference rooms through ease of installation, intuitive use, and cost-optimization by cutting the need for extenders, expensive installation, or ongoing IT."

All members of the Mimo Myst family are compatible with the largest video conferencing software of Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. All three displays are also high bright, high contrast LCD panels, have a sleek, premium design and are available with a wall mount or swivel table mount. All displays also include a two year limited hardware warranty.

The Mimo Myst Link and Myst Capture will be available in July 2021 at a retail price of $999.00 and $599.00 respectively. The Mimo Myst for Android™ will be available in late summer 2021 at a retail price of $599.00. For more information on the Mimo Myst family visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/collections/myst-family

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

