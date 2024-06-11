Mimo Monitors Announces the Myst Echo, Their Most Flexible Conference Room Display To-Date That Turns Every Meeting Room into One That Will Work for Every Meeting

Accommodate every meeting with ease with the Myst Echo, a conference room controller that connects the room to the user's laptop allowing for seamless selection between all meeting platforms

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and a leader in hardware innovation, are pleased to announce their most flexible conference room display to-date, the Myst Echo. This innovative display has the features that made the Myst Link a best seller, but levels it up with added flexibility and ingenuity. With the ability to connect to the user's laptop to run the meeting room equipment, this display has the added capability to accommodate and oscillate between any meeting platform with ease, making every room conference room software agnostic. With the Myst Echo you can deploy video conferencing room solutions from providers like Microsoft® or Zoom®, while also allowing people to use meeting rooms with other video services. This is the best of all worlds where every conference room can accommodate any online meeting.

The Myst Echo connects over a single CAT5/CAT6 connection, utilizing ubiquitous cabling to make connecting intuitive and seamless. Simply connect via a laptop to control all the necessary components of the conference, like the audio, camera, and front of room display directly from a user laptop adding extra convenience and minimizing the need for advanced technical know-how. This display allows the user to utilize any conference room software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet at any time, adding autonomy, efficiency, and ultimate flexibility while also ensuring the conference room stays sleek, agile, and aesthetically pleasing.

"We know that in today's modern and evolved work environment, adaptability and ease-of-use is paramount," said David Anderson, Mimo Monitors CEO and President. "Our popular Myst Link already makes the conference room more flexible and cost effective but we wanted to uplevel it further with the Myst Echo as we know that users often need to utilize all the popular video conferencing platforms throughout their workweek. This display allows for maximum adaptability and room agency, giving the user more freedom and the ability to use and switch between any conference room software of their choice at any time, in any meeting."

Similar to the Myst Link, the Myst Echo was also designed from the start to be a sleek, premium, and reliable conference room interface. It also allows for long distance installations and easy adaptation for any conference room configuration, while also cutting long-term costs due to the lack of need for IT or power at the table. Maximizing the space in the room while minimizing clutter and hassle, and now offering the ease of utilizing any conference room software at any time, the (name) works for every meeting, anywhere.

Get an exclusive hands-on preview at InfoComm 2024 from June 12th-14 2024 at booth #W901. To learn more about the Myst Echo visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-myst-echo-10-1-byod-byom-capacitive-touch-display-hdmi-capture-my-1090ce

About Mimo Monitors

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

