MIND Announces AI DLP Agents for Autonomous Data Security

The new MIND AI DLP Agents take on the most time-consuming work in data security, while MCP connectivity lets teams direct them from the AI clients they already use.

SEATTLE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND®, the AI-native data loss prevention (DLP) platform, today announced MIND AI DLP Agents with capabilities focused on classification, investigation, policies, remediation and exception management. MIND also includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface that enables security teams to direct data security work through any MCP-connected client using natural language.

MIND AI DLP Agents handle the time consuming work of data security.

AI has fundamentally changed the speed and scale at which sensitive data moves. GenAI applications, Agentic AI and autonomous workflows create and move data faster than security teams can manually govern it. Yet many data security teams report spending the bulk of their time on building classifiers, investigating issues, tuning policies, monitoring exceptions and remediating exposure.

Data now moves with unprecedented speed. Data security must as well.

"AI has fundamentally changed how data is created and moves, but it hasn't changed how most organizations secure it," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of MIND. "Security teams are still spending countless hours on work that AI should be doing for them. It's time that data security keeps pace with the speed of AI."

Instead of requiring security teams to operate DLP day-to-day, the MIND AI DLP Agents perform the work that has traditionally consumed data security programs. They work alongside security teams as a force multiplier, increasing their effectiveness and scalability while freeing them to focus on reducing risk and enabling both business and innovation. The MIND AI DLP Agents specialize in the most time-consuming work our customers identified:

Custom Classifier Agent automatically builds business-specific data classifiers at both the document and data-specific level, consults a judge for false-positives and self-improves.

automatically builds business-specific data classifiers at both the document and data-specific level, consults a judge for false-positives and self-improves. Policy Producer Agent suggests, creates and continuously refines policies from observed behavior and natural language instructions.

suggests, creates and continuously refines policies from observed behavior and natural language instructions. Issue Investigator Agent analyzes incidents, uncovers patterns, explains risk and suggests remediation actions.

analyzes incidents, uncovers patterns, explains risk and suggests remediation actions. Rapid Response Agent executes remediation actions and escalates when human approval is required.

executes remediation actions and escalates when human approval is required. Reason Reviewer Agent evaluates user override justifications against organizational policy guidance in real time.

MIND also introduced an MCP interface that will make the AI DLP Agents available through MCP-compatible AI clients. Security teams can assign work in plain language, request investigations, draft policies and initiate remediation workflows without navigating multiple consoles or manually performing repetitive operational tasks. By combining conversational workflows with MIND's automation and context-aware data security platform, organizations will be able to operate data security with greater speed, consistency and scale.

Organizations using MIND report an 80% reduction in DLP program effort, near-zero false positives and 50 percent less investigation time per incident. Customers also report deploying the solution in minutes, taking specific action to lower data security risk within a few hours and operating at scale without operational disruption.

MIND is also the first data security company to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI and to be accepted into Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program.

Attendees of Black Hat USA 2026 can see live demonstrations at the MIND booth #4527.

About MIND

MIND is on a mission to help organizations gain peace of mind and thrive in a digital world in this AI era by protecting their most sensitive data, mitigating data risks and preserving brand reputation. MIND is the first-ever data security platform to autonomously discover and classify sensitive data, fix data security issues and stop data leaks in one place, so organizations can put their data loss prevention and insider risk management programs on autopilot. We enable businesses to mind what really matters – their most sensitive data. Founded and led by cybersecurity veterans, MIND is based out of Seattle, WA. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

Contact:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND