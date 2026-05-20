MIND Becomes First Data Security Company Accepted into Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program

As an AI-native company, MIND uses this verification to stay at the cutting edge of innovation while keeping data safe

SEATTLE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND™, the AI-native data loss prevention platform, today announced its acceptance into Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, becoming the first data security company to achieve this distinction. This verification enables MIND to use Claude's full capabilities to sharpen how the platform discovers sensitive data, detects data security issues and prevents data loss without default limitations on dual-use cybersecurity activities.

The Cyber Verification Program represents Anthropic's recognition that certain security operations require unrestricted AI capabilities to protect organizations effectively. For MIND, this means developing advanced data classification methods, data exfiltration patterns, insider threat behavior and threat modeling that mirrors how attackers target sensitive information.

"As an AI-native company, we operate at the cutting edge of what's possible," said Eran Barak, Co-Founder and CEO of MIND. "This verification lets us keep innovating, understanding how data moves, where it's vulnerable and how attackers target it. That's how we stay ahead and keep data safe at AI speed."

The verification process required MIND to demonstrate its commitment to ethical security practices and prove that its use cases align with defensive security objectives. The program maintains strict boundaries, ensuring expanded capabilities serve only legitimate security purposes.

This verification, paired with MIND's achievement as the first data security company to earn ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, showcases the company's commitment to safe, effective and ethical AI usage. ISO 42001 validates how MIND develops and governs AI systems responsibly. The Anthropic Cyber Verification Program validates how MIND applies those capabilities to keep innovating at the cutting edge of data security.

For MIND's customers, this distinction translates to more sophisticated data discovery and classification, more accurate detection of real data risk and automated prevention capabilities that stop data loss before it happens.

"Our customers choose MIND for Stress-Free DLP that operates on autopilot," Barak added. "This verification ensures we can keep delivering on that promise, using unrestricted AI capabilities to make data security more effective. The result is protection that just works, without the manual overhead that's defined DLP for decades."

MIND's acceptance into the program reflects the company's position as an AI-native innovator in data security. As the first data security company to achieve both ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification and Anthropic's Cyber Verification, MIND operates with the dual advantages of responsible AI governance and unrestricted capability to advance data security research and development, ensuring the platform stays at the forefront of protecting sensitive information.

About MIND

MIND is on a mission to help organizations gain peace of mind and thrive in a digital world in this AI era by protecting their most sensitive data, mitigating data risks and preserving brand reputation. MIND is the first-ever data security platform to autonomously discover and classify sensitive data, fix data security issues and stop data leaks in one place, so organizations can put their data loss prevention and insider risk management programs on autopilot. We enable businesses to mind what really matters – their most sensitive data. Founded and led by cybersecurity veterans, MIND is based out of Seattle, WA. For more information, contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact for MIND:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND