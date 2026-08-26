MIND Education Unveils 2026-27 ST Math Updates: Translating Learning Science into Classroom Impact

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Research-driven ST Math Updates: MIND Education unveils major 2026-27 enhancements to ST Math, optimizing visual learning journeys using platform data across millions of puzzles.

MIND Education unveils major 2026-27 enhancements to ST Math, optimizing visual learning journeys using platform data across millions of puzzles. Smarter Classroom Tools: New automated features like "Infinite JiJis," updated level attempt alerts and the return of Acorn Factory keep PreK–8 students motivated through productive struggle.

New automated features like "Infinite JiJis," updated level attempt alerts and the return of keep PreK–8 students motivated through productive struggle. Simplified Educator Workflows: A new single-screen progress dashboard, enhanced reporting metrics and streamlined standards mapping make tracking student growth faster and easier for school leaders.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly three decades, MIND Education has been studying how the brain makes sense of mathematics—and turning those insights into better ways for students to learn. Today, MIND Education introduced its 2026-27 ST Math enhancements, translating that learning science into practical tools that keep momentum alive in the classroom. The updates remove operational hurdles for teachers and give students uninterrupted space to learn from visual feedback, turning everyday math challenges into moments of real understanding.

Driven by MIND's Data-Driven Education (DDE) framework, the enhancements optimize how students engage with spatial-temporal reasoning and streamline administrative workflows. By evaluating platform telemetry across millions of puzzles, MIND has refined ST Math learning journeys to focus student time on the highest-value visual problem-solving.

MIND is also expanding how schools can access ST Math. New this year, ST Math Focus gives schools a more flexible entry point, including school-site and targeted student options that do not require a districtwide purchase, with the ability to expand into broader ST Math when they are ready.

Visual-First Learning and Purposeful Perseverance

Return of Acorn Factory : Following several technical updates, the fan-favorite game returns to the ST Math curriculum. Acorn Factory helps students develop a visual understanding of long-division concepts before introducing formal algorithms or procedural steps.

Following several technical updates, the fan-favorite game returns to the ST Math curriculum. helps students develop a visual understanding of long-division concepts before introducing formal algorithms or procedural steps. Automatic Infinite JiJis: To reduce time-to-pass on challenging concepts, ST Math will automatically activate unlimited puzzle attempts when a student reaches an unusually high number of level attempts. This gives students uninterrupted space to learn from visual feedback without the game halting their momentum.

To reduce time-to-pass on challenging concepts, ST Math will automatically activate unlimited puzzle attempts when a student reaches an unusually high number of level attempts. This gives students uninterrupted space to learn from visual feedback without the game halting their momentum. Redesigned Level Attempt Alerts: Updated system alerts connect teachers to targeted instructional resources when a student reaches 10+ attempts on a level, facilitating timely support while keeping the student in control of their own learning.

Clearer Insights and Smoother Navigation for Educators

New Objectives Progress Table: A visual, single-screen dashboard allows teachers to scan student progress across all learning objectives simultaneously without toggling through multiple pages.

A visual, single-screen dashboard allows teachers to scan student progress across all learning objectives simultaneously without toggling through multiple pages. Easier Standards Alignment: Redesigned tabs in the Class Hub and a dedicated Standards Tab in the Objective Hub allow educators to instantly map student puzzle progress to state and district learning goals.

Redesigned tabs in the Class Hub and a dedicated Standards Tab in the Objective Hub allow educators to instantly map student puzzle progress to state and district learning goals. Enhanced Reporting and Data Exporting: Expanded reporting metrics, including weekly minutes, weekly puzzles completed and login percentages, along with clearer distinctions between totals and averages simplify performance analysis for administrators.

"Our continuous research efforts are delivering evidence-based upgrades to both learner and teacher experiences," said Andrew Coulson, Chief Data Science Officer at MIND Education. "This year's refined and focused learning journeys increase the ultimate ST Math metric: learning per hour. This higher speed simultaneously increases the number of math standards students will experience, providing even more benefit for assessment season."

About MIND Education

MIND Education is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing how people understand and learn mathematics. Grounded in decades of research in neuroscience, cognitive science, and learning, MIND translates discovery into practical solutions that help students develop deep mathematical understanding and problem-solving ability.

MIND is the creator of ST Math, a PreK–8 visual-first instructional program that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns. Used by schools and districts across the country, ST Math helps equip students to succeed through deep understanding, problem-solving, and productive struggle.

Since 1998, MIND Education and ST Math have reached millions of students nationwide. Learn more at MINDEducation.org.

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SOURCE MIND Education