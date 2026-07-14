MIND Education's ST Math Wins 2026 EdTech Breakthrough 'Math Learning Solution of the Year' Award

Recognition highlights MIND Education's neuroscience-based approach to helping students build deep mathematical understanding through visual learning

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education, the leader in neuroscience-driven mathematics instruction, today announced that its Pre-K–8 supplemental program, ST Math, has been named the "Math Learning Solution of the Year" in the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This global recognition comes from a pool of more than 3,000 nominations and highlights the program's measurable impact on mathematics instruction.

ST Math uses visual problem-solving and interactive puzzles instead of language-heavy instruction, helping students build deep conceptual understanding. By eliminating language barriers, the program supports diverse classroom needs—including multilingual, special education, and advanced learners.

The program's learning design is grounded in:

Spatial-Temporal Reasoning: ST Math leverages the brain's ability to visualize, manipulate, and reason through relationships across space and time, helping students make sense of mathematical concepts before they are introduced through symbols or formal language.

Informative Feedback: Students receive immediate visual feedback that helps them understand the consequences of their choices, revise their thinking, and develop perseverance through productive problem-solving.

Symbolic Transition: As students progress, visual models are connected to mathematical language, notation, and abstract symbols, helping them move from conceptual understanding to formal mathematical representation.

Backed by nearly 30 years of research and independent evaluations, ST Math is proven to accelerate academic achievement:

Double the Growth: Implementation routinely doubles or triples math proficiency growth compared to non-user schools.

Percentile Gains: Consistent usage yields a statistically significant 14 percentile point advantage in statewide math rankings.

"Being recognized by EdTech Breakthrough validates our core mission to make high-quality math learning accessible to every student," said Mark Bodner, Founder and Scientific Director of MIND Education. "For nearly thirty years, we have focused on helping students build deep mathematical understanding through visual experiences that engage curiosity, strengthen problem-solving skills, and create lasting confidence."

As schools navigate rapid changes in instruction, MIND Education remains committed to ensuring that every student has access to math experiences grounded in how the brain naturally learns.

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Since its inception in 1998, MIND Education has served millions of students across the country. Visit MINDEducation.org.

Media Contact

Stephanie Grau

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND Education