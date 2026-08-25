MIND GAMES Unveils Knight's Tour and Arabian Mate: Expanding the Perfumer Extraordinaire Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND GAMES announces the launch of Knight's Tour and Arabian Mate, two commanding new fragrances within the Perfumer Extraordinaire collection. These releases represent a fundamentally fresh approach to luxury fragrance—one that celebrates master perfumery not as a finished product, but as a living, accessible art form.

Perfumer Extraordinaire reimagines how fragrance is experienced. Rather than presenting perfumes as mysteries, the collection invites wearers into the creative process itself. Each fragrance is accompanied by two lab samples of featured raw ingredients, transforming the traditional fragrance purchase into an educational journey. Designed for both connoisseurs and newcomers, it democratizes access to fine perfumery's most closely guarded secrets. With a roadmap to grow to 12 distinctive fragrances by 2026, the collection will establish a comprehensive exploration of master perfumery's infinite possibilities.

"Perfumer Extraordinaire celebrates the brilliance at the heart of fine fragrance—the artistry and mastery of the creator," says Alex Shalbaf, Co-Founder and CEO of MIND GAMES. "With Knight's Tour and Arabian Mate, we're deepening this collection's exploration of human complexity and scent mastery. This is what sets Perfumer Extraordinaire apart—the opportunity to understand and celebrate the craft itself."

Knight's Tour

A study in control in motion, Knight's Tour draws inspiration from the Spanish toreador's poise and discipline. Polished, sculptural, and self-possessed, it represents the power of restraint—the confidence that comes from precision, focus, and intention.

Scent Notes:

Top: Bergamot, Spice, Saffron

Middle: Cedarwood, Aromatic Lavender, Creamy Florals

Dry: Vetiver, Oakmoss

Arabian Mate

Fearless, wild, and magnetic, Arabian Mate is instinct unleashed—capturing the confidence of someone who leads through emotion and intuition rather than restraint. It celebrates freedom, intensity, and unforgettable presence.

Scent Notes:

Top: Bergamot, Lemon, Spiced Pear, Cardamom

Middle: Rose, Jasmine, Saffron

Dry: Golden Oud, Patchouli, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Tonka, Amber

Perfumer Extraordinaire was born from a single conviction: that fragrance lovers deserve to understand the artistry behind what they wear. By providing unprecedented access to raw materials, creative inspiration, and the perfumer's vision, the collection invites wearers to become participants in the creative dialogue. It's an experience that celebrates the complexity, precision, and audacity of master perfumery—and the human stories that shape every scent. As the collection expands, it will grow to 12 distinctive expressions and continue to redefine what luxury fragrance can be: transparent, educational, and uncompromisingly artistic.

Knight's Tour and Arabian Mate are available now at mindgamesfragrance.com. In the UK, the fragrances launch exclusively at Selfridges on September 15. In the US, the fragrances will be available at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bergdorf Goodman at the end of September, and select US retailers beginning in October.

For more information about MIND GAMES, visit mindgamesfragrance.com or follow @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram.

About MIND GAMES:

MIND GAMES was born from a profound reverence for the art of fragrance, drawing its inspiration from the intricacy and timeless sophistication of chess. Founded in 2022 by Alex and Mariana Shalbaf, the brand invites wearers into a world where every fragrance is a strategic move—bold, deliberate, and charged with emotion.

What began as an inaugural collection of fine fragrances has since evolved into a growing olfactive universe, spanning three distinct fragrance lines and launching a home collection featuring six luxury candles, each crafted to bring the immersive spirit of MIND GAMES into your space.

With accolades including Packaging of the Year from The Fragrance Foundation, recognition in Men's Health's 2025 Grooming Awards, and the inaugural Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards, MIND GAMES continues to redefine the rules of modern perfumery through storytelling, craftsmanship, and sensory provocation. The brand is available at premier retailers including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Breuninger, Selfridges, and Bloomingdale's Dubai. Explore the world of MIND GAMES at mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance.

About The Fragrance Group:

At The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and X for more information.