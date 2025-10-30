MIND GAMES Unveils Playmate & Check Please, Expanding the Soulmate Collection with Selfridges Exclusives

"Partnering with Selfridges for this launch is an incredible milestone for us," said Alex Shalbaf, Founder and CEO of MIND GAMES. "Selfridges has long been a leader in bringing forward-thinking, luxury experiences to clients, and we are thrilled to introduce Playmate and Check Please in such an iconic space. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to creativity, artistry, and unforgettable storytelling through fragrance."

To celebrate the launch of Check Please and Playmate, MIND GAMES will present a week-long installation at Selfridges London from 30 October to 5 November, offering customers an immersive encounter with the brand's artistry and captivating vision. The brand will also have a visual presence in Birmingham at the Level 2 men's department from 24–30 November, followed by an atrium display from 1 December to 25 January. These installations will feature campaign imagery from the Check Please and Playmate campaigns, offering a visual storytelling experience that complements the fragrances. This Selfridges program, together with other exclusive activations to be announced, underscores the scale and significance of MIND GAMES' launch, highlighting the Soulmate Collection through a blend of narrative, immersive experiences, and luxury on an international level.

Continuing MIND GAMES' signature blend of olfactory artistry and the intellectual elegance of chess, the new fragrances explore themes of intrigue, seduction, and refined mastery.

Playmate

Playmate is an enticing dance of passion and intrigue, opening with sweet Italian lemon and the creamy caress of coconut milk. Its heart reveals water lily, jasmine, and tiare flower, before settling into a rich, sensual dry down of musk, vanilla bean, and golden amber. An Amber fragrance designed to be both addictive and unforgettable, Playmate is a fragrance for those who revel in the thrill of connection.

MSRP: $395 (US) / £270 (UK)

Check Please

Magnetic and sophisticated, Check Please exudes charm with a refined gourmand twist. The fragrance opens with green apple, nougat, and hazelnut, before revealing an alluring heart of black plum, Bulgarian rose, and cinnamon bark. Anchored by oak barrel, vanilla bourbon, and amber, it is a celebration of bold experiences and lasting impressions.

MSRP: $395 (US) / £270 (UK)

Creative Director, Mariana Shalbaf added: "These two fragrances embody the spirit of MIND GAMES – daring, sophisticated, and addictive. We are thrilled to share them first with Selfridges clients, who have always embraced creativity and luxury with open arms."

MIND GAMES Playmate (100mL Extrait de Parfum) and MIND GAMES Check Please (100mL Extrait de Parfum) will be available beginning October 30, 2025, at mindgamesfragrance.com and as a global in-store exclusive at Selfridges.

For more information about MIND GAMES and its collections, visit mindgamesfragrances.com or Selfridges.com .

About MIND GAMES:

MIND GAMES was born from a profound reverence for the art of fragrance, drawing its inspiration from the intricacy and timeless sophistication of chess. Founded in 2022 by Alex and Mariana Shalbaf, the brand invites wearers into a world where every fragrance is a strategic move—bold, deliberate, and charged with emotion.

What began as an inaugural collection of fine fragrances has since evolved into a growing olfactive universe, spanning three distinct fragrance lines and a newly launched home collection featuring six luxury candles, each crafted to bring the immersive spirit of MIND GAMES into your space.

With accolades including Packaging of the Year from The Fragrance Foundation, recognition from Men's Health in their 2025 Grooming Award, and the inaugural Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards, MIND GAMES continues to redefine the rules of modern perfumery through storytelling, craftsmanship, and sensory provocation. The brand is available at premier retailers including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Breuninger, Selfridges, and Bloomingdale's Dubai. Explore the world of MIND GAMES at mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance .

About The Fragrance Group:

At The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and X for more information.

SOURCE Mind Games