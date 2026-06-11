Mini Melts USA Launches New Fruity Cereal Crunch Beaded Ice Cream, Bringing Breakfast Nostalgia to Ice Cream Lovers Across the US

The launch is accompanied by the Mini Melts Deep Freeze Sweepstakes, where one lucky fan will win a Mini Melts freezer filled with ice cream.

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mini Melts USA, the leader in premium beaded ice cream, is tapping into one of food's biggest nostalgia trends with the launch of Fruity Cereal Crunch, a colorful new flavor inspired by the fruity breakfast cereal generations of Americans grew up loving. The launch comes as nostalgic flavors continue to dominate food and beverage innovation, with cereal milk emerging as a favorite across desserts, coffee drinks, and frozen treats.

Mini Melts USA's newest addition: Fruity Cereal Crunch

Fruity Cereal Crunch features Mini Melts' first-ever cereal milk-flavored ice cream beads, blended with crunchy fruity cereal flakes for a playful combination of creamy sweetness and satisfying crunch in every bite.

As nostalgic flavors continue to resonate with consumers, cereal milk has emerged as one of the most popular ways brands are reimagining childhood favorites. Fruity Cereal Crunch captures the familiar taste of the sweet milk left behind at the bottom of the cereal bowl and transforms it into a fun, frozen experience for a new generation.

"Consumers are looking for flavors that feel both familiar and exciting," said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Mini Melts USA. "Cereal milk has become a beloved flavor because it instantly connects people to childhood memories. Fruity Cereal Crunch takes that nostalgic experience and transforms it into something uniquely Mini Melts with our signature beaded ice cream texture."

To celebrate the launch and National Ice Cream Day on July 19, Mini Melts is giving fans the chance to win the ultimate ice cream prize through the Mini Melts Deep Freeze Sweepstakes. From June 10th to July 18th consumers can find a QR code on the underside of the lid of most Mini Melts cups, scan the QR code to arrive at the sweepstakes entry page, and follow the on-screen instructions to enter. (No purchase necessary, alternate entry method available – visit this how to enter page for more details.)

Consumers can find Fruity Cereal Crunch at Mini Melts freezers across the United States, including national retailers such as 7-Eleven, CVS and Walgreens, as well as family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, go-kart venues, travel centers, rest stops and other attractions. For more information about Mini Melts USA and where to find Fruity Cereal Crunch, visit Mini Melts online or look for a Mini Melts freezer near you.

About Mini Melts USA Founded in 2004, Mini Melts USA is one of the fastest-growing ice cream novelty brands in the U.S., offering a premium beaded ice cream experience made with 14% butterfat for unmatched flavor and quality.

Mini Melts USA is distributed through a variety of channels, including automated kiosks, grab-and-go freezers, and custom serving carts and huts, all equipped with -40°F cryogenic freezers to preserve the perfect temperature for a uniquely enjoyable melt-in-your-mouth experience. Beloved flavors like Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream and the non-dairy fan favorite Rainbow Ice are enjoyed across more than 35,000 locations nationwide.

Mini Melts USA is headquartered in the Philadelphia Metro Area, with a manufacturing facility in Norwich, Connecticut, and distribution centers strategically located across the U.S. For more information, visit Mini Melts online or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contacts:

Mini Melts USA Media Relations

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SOURCE Mini Melts USA