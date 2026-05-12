Mini Melts USA and The Magnum Ice Cream Company Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Ice Cream Distribution Across the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mini Melts USA and The Magnum Ice Cream Company today announced a new strategic partnership that will bring a premium selection of frozen treats to consumers through an expanded network of automated retail and distribution across the United States. The collaboration is set to launch in Summer 2026.

Mini Melts USA The Magnum Ice Cream Company

As part of the agreement, Mini Melts USA will operate Magnum-branded vending machines nationwide, helping advance the frozen dessert company's out-of-home growth strategy. These machines will offer a curated assortment of beloved products from The Magnum Ice Cream Company's portfolio, including Good Humor novelty bars and Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints, delivering convenient, high-quality indulgences to consumers on the go.

This partnership leverages Mini Melts USA's proven expertise in frozen vending infrastructure, operations, and distribution, combined with The Magnum Ice Cream Company's portfolio of iconic brands and products. Together, the companies aim to enhance accessibility to premium frozen treats while creating new, engaging consumer experiences in high-traffic locations. In addition to expanding The Magnum Ice Cream Company's availability in new channels, the partnership will also make Mini Melts USA's beaded ice cream available in new locations, giving consumers more opportunity to enjoy the ice cream they love.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Magnum Ice Cream to expand the reach of the world's most recognized and beloved ice cream brands," said Dan Kilcoyne, Founder of Mini Melts USA. "By combining our operational capabilities with Magnum's exceptional product portfolio, we're creating a powerful platform to delight consumers in new and convenient ways."

"This partnership is an important step in expanding Magnum Ice Cream's ability to reach consumers beyond the traditional aisle," said Bryce Carroll, Senior Commercial Development Manager at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "Mini Melts gives us the scale and footprint to extend our brands into everyday moments and unlock new consumption occasions across the country."

The rollout will begin in Summer 2026, with installations planned in high-traffic venues such as entertainment destinations, transit hubs, and retail locations.

About Mini Melts USA

Founded in 2004, Mini Melts USA is one of the fastest-growing ice cream novelty brands in the U.S., offering a premium beaded ice cream experience made with 14% butterfat for unmatched flavor and quality.

Mini Melts USA is distributed through a variety of channels, including automated kiosks, grab-and-go freezers, and custom serving carts and huts, all equipped with -40°F cryogenic freezers to preserve the perfect temperature for a uniquely enjoyable melt-in-your-mouth experience. Beloved flavors like Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream and the non-dairy fan favorite Rainbow Ice are enjoyed across more than 35,000 locations nationwide.

Mini Melts USA is headquartered in the Philadelphia Metro Area, with a manufacturing facility in Norwich, Connecticut, and distribution centers strategically located across the U.S. For more information, visit minimeltsusa.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.

Media Contacts:

Mini Melts USA Media Relations

[email protected]

The Magnum Ice Cream Company Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Mini Melts USA