MiniMax to Report 2026 Interim Financial Results on August 26, 2026

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMax Group Inc. ("MiniMax" or the "Company"; HKEX: 00100), a leading global artificial intelligence company, today announced that it will report its interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, after the Hong Kong market closes on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call. Please register for the Chinese line to participate in the Q&A session; the English simultaneous interpretation line will be in listen-only mode.

Chinese Line (Mandarin):

https://s.comein.cn/m2dt2u6b

English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):

https://s.comein.cn/g3uj92rq

Alternatively, participants may dial into the Chinese conference call via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers for Mainland China:

Mainland China: +86 4001510269 Global: +86 01021377168



Dial-in Numbers for Outside Mainland China:

Hong Kong, China: +852 51089680 Taiwan, China: +886 277083288 United States: +1 2087016888 Global: +86 1021377168



Meeting password: 691793

About MiniMax

MiniMax is a leading global artificial intelligence company with a mission of "Intelligence with Everyone." The company is committed to advancing the frontiers of AI and building toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). MiniMax develops its own general-purpose foundation models across text and multimodal intelligence, and brings these capabilities to users worldwide through AI-native products and an Open Platform for enterprises and developers. Today, MiniMax's models and AI products serve more than 300 million users across over 200 countries and regions, as well as more than one million enterprises and developers across over 100 countries. For more information, please visit https://ir.minimaxi.com/en.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

MiniMax

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE MiniMax Group Inc.