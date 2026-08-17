MiniMed's Smallest App-Controlled Insulin Pump Now Shipping with the World's Smallest Sensor

Diabetes technology has advanced significantly, but it can still place a heavy burden on people who rely on it every day — from thinking about where and how to wear devices to balancing diabetes management with the life they want to live. With Instinct now available with MiniMed Flex™, people have more choice in how they manage their diabetes. The combination of discreet,1* longer-wear technology1 and proven automation is designed to reduce the work and interruptions of diabetes management without sacrificing outcomes.

Powered by proven SmartGuard™ technology, MiniMed Flex™ automatically adjusts insulin delivery around the clock, while Meal Detection™ technology† can help compensate when a bolus is occasionally missed or carbohydrates are underestimated. The system holds up to 300 units of insulin and works with the Extended™ infusion set, which can be worn for up to seven days.

Real-world data◊ from the MiniMed™ 780G system, which uses the same SmartGuard™ algorithm, has shown users with recommended settings achieve 80% Time in Range,2 including more than 90% overnight.3

"People with diabetes deserve technology that works hard without asking much in return," said Que Dallara, chief executive officer at MiniMed. "That's what we're delivering with MiniMed Flex™. The pump can stay tucked away, the algorithm is working around the clock, and now with Instinct, users can go up to 15 days between sensor changes.1 This is another step toward the hands-free future that MiniMed is building, where diabetes technology does more so people can think about it less."

The expanded availability coincides with the launch of a new consumer campaign for MiniMed Flex™, the company's first major marketing campaign since the system's U.S. launch with Simplera Sync™ earlier this summer. Built around the promise, "Nothing comes close to freedom you can feel," the campaign highlights the system's discreet design, app control and 24/7 automation, and how those features can help make diabetes management less intrusive in everyday life.

"Diabetes is always with me, but I don't want managing it to be the thing I'm thinking about all day," said Monique La Bomme, who lives with diabetes and uses the MiniMed Flex™ system with the Instinct sensor. "With MiniMed Flex, I can clip it and forget it, use the app when I need to interact with it, and go longer between sensor changes. It all adds up to spending less time thinking about my diabetes and more time enjoying life."

The MiniMed Flex™ system is FDA cleared for people with type 1 diabetes ages 7 years and older and adults ages 18 years and older with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes. Customers can order MiniMed Flex™ with Instinct or Simplera Sync™ now.

For more information or to get started with MiniMed Flex™, visit www.minimed.com/flex.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MiniMed Flex™ system?

The MiniMed Flex™ system is MiniMed's smallest and only app-controlled automated insulin delivery system. Powered by SmartGuard™ technology, it automatically adjusts insulin delivery around the clock based on real-time glucose levels and includes Meal Detection™ technology to help compensate when a meal bolus is occasionally missed or carbohydrates are underestimated.

What sensors does the MiniMed Flex™ system use?

The MiniMed Flex™ system is compatible with MiniMed's latest sensor portfolio, including the Instinct and Simplera Sync™, giving people greater choice in the sensor experience that works best for them.

What are the benefits of using MiniMed Flex™ with the Instinct sensor?

MiniMed Flex™ with Instinct combines a discreet, app-controlled insulin pump with a small, longer-wear sensor. Instinct provides real-time glucose readings for up to 15 days,1 while SmartGuard™ technology uses glucose data to automatically adjust insulin delivery, helping reduce the work and interruptions of diabetes management.

Who can use the MiniMed Flex™ system?

In the U.S., the MiniMed Flex™ system is FDA cleared for people with type 1 diabetes ages 7 and older and adults ages 18 and older with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

*Among patient-applied sensors

†Taking a bolus 15-20 min before a meal provides significant improvement in post meal control.

◊ Due to inherent real-world study limitations, caution is advised when attempting to extrapolate these results to new patients. There could be significant differences.

Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc., Arrieta A, et al. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2022;10.1111/dom.14714 . McVean JJF, Niu F, Liu M, et al. Automated insulin delivery with the MiniMed™ 780G system reduces burden by improving sleep and glycaemic control overnight; Diabetes Obes Metab. Published online January 8, 2026. doi:10.1111/dom.70380

SOURCE MiniMed